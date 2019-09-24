12176 results for

Parenting
Functional Food

10 Ways To Eat Like A Nutritionist

Eating with nutrients in mind can actually taste amazing.

#recipes #food as medicine #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Laura Rosenberg
June 17 2016
Integrative Health

Manuka Honey May Be Coming To A Hospital Near You, New Study Finds

Manuka honey may be used to fight infections after surgery.

#news #superfoods
Eliza Sullivan
December 4 2019
Food Trends
Meditation

An Anxiety Tip From The Guy Who Had A Panic Attack On Live TV

Even if your workout feels meditative, it probably isn't.

#running #yoga
Leigh Weingus
December 7 2017
Personal Growth

I Was Held At Gunpoint. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew About Trauma

Ultimately, that night taught me so many valuable lessons about the importance of faith and resilience.

#healing #personal growth #first-person
Samantha Messersmith
November 28 2015
Beauty

Study Finds This Medication May Reduce Wrinkles & Even Skin Tone

There may be yet another ingredient to add to your glowy skin ritual.

#news #supplements #skin care #healthy aging
Jamie Schneider
December 2 2019
Wellness Trends
Parenting

How To Emotionally Connect With Your Child (Without Crossing Boundaries)

These three tips can help garner respect and connection from your kids.

#empowerment #forgiveness #motherhood
Rebecca Eanes
December 6 2017
Beauty
Beauty

The Best Oil For Your Hair Type, A Celebrity Stylist Explains

Knowing how to pick the right one makes all the difference.

#hair #essential oils
Kristen Shaw
December 5 2017
Travel
Mental Health

3 Zen Principles That Will Rock Your World (And Make You Happier!)

There’s no guarantee that you’ll wake up tomorrow.

#Buddhism #happiness #inspiration
Katrina Razavi
July 27 2015
Integrative Health

Why Healing Your Gut Can Change Your Life

Because your gut health is THAT important.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Jamie Morea
August 13 2017
Motivation

Three Mindset Shifts That Allowed This Olympic Athlete To Succeed

They take some practice, but nothing worth doing comes easy.

#empowerment #celebrity #joy #confidence #Journey
April Ross
September 18 2019

How I Taught My Children To See The Good In Life (Even When They're Unhappy)

The other day, my children and I were walking in New York’s Washington Square Park. It was a beautiful day and there were at least five different...

#happiness #parenting advice #mindfulness #parenting
Allison Carmen
December 17 2015
Beauty

K-Beauty Trends: Glass Skin, Honey Skin & Dewy Dumpling Skin Explained

It's not about the products, it's about their effects.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
July 10 2018
Functional Food

Could Fortifying Plants With Iron Be The Answer To Deficiencies?

A new study from Dartmouth may have figured out how to get more iron into plants.

#news #plants #functional nutrition #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
November 28 2019

These Are The Tools You Need To Combat The Negative Voices In Your Head

You need a promise, a consequence, and someone to hold you accountable.

#self-awareness
mindbodygreen
January 30 2017
Integrative Health