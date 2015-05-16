12176 results for

Ditch The Toxic Household Cleaners! Try These 5 Essential Oils Instead

Spring is in full bloom, but if you're a little behind on your seasonal cleaning, now is as good a time as ever to throw open those windows and give...

#toxic #cleaning products #diy beauty #wellness #green living
Ashley Griffith
May 16 2015
Parenting

Raising A Son? Here's Another Reason They Need To Understand Gender Equality

This is how a mindset can change the likelihood of violence.

#news #empowerment #social good #feminism
Sarah Regan
December 27 2019
Personal Growth

How To ACTUALLY Have A Mindful Relationship With Your Phone

Pledge to do these 4 things today, be a mindfulness master by the New Year.

#news #technology #holiday
Patrick Paul Garlinger
December 27 2017
Personal Growth

16 Affirmations To Inspire A Vibrant, Fulfilling Year

Our thoughts do shape our reality, and now I choose to create a more vibrant, positive, and loving one.

#happiness #gratitude #meditation #abundance #wellness
Rachael Kable
January 4 2016
Integrative Health

How To Talk To Your Functional Medicine Doctor About Your Labs

These tests act as a baseline for your inflammation levels.

#inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 15 2019
Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Food Trends

Why Devastating Moments Can Change Your Life — For The Better

A heartbreaking Olympic loss was Kim's personal catalyst to unlocking wellness within.

#balance #wellness #olympics #video #editor's pick
Liz Moody
August 25 2016
Spirituality

The Role Holiday Traditions Play In Mental Health

May your holiday season be filled with miracles of all kinds.

#gratitude #holiday
Anna Yusim, M.D.
December 25 2017
Home

Here Are Some Clever Ways To Use & Recycle Your Tree Post-Christmas

There are a ton of ways to get the most out of your tree before you scrap it.

#plants #holiday
Sarah Regan
December 25 2019

21 Ways To Detox Your Home

Many of us have done a detox in order to eliminate internal toxins from our body, but how many of us do anything about the toxins in our homes? Common...

#toxic #environmentalism #personal growth #detox
Frank Lipman, M.D.
July 15 2013
Personal Growth

3 Fears Keeping You Stuck (And How To Beat 'Em)

Rather than spend your life guided by fear, recognize yours, face it, and free yourself to live a more fulfilling, authentic life.

#healing #happiness #personal growth #spirituality
Shannon Kaiser
July 7 2015

7 Insider Tips For Going Gluten-Free

When you or your child first goes gluten-free, shopping, cooking and eating can feel overwhelming. Because small things can make a big difference...

#product reviews #gluten
Partner Post
January 10 2013
Personal Growth

How To Let Go Of Your Deepest Shame — For Good

Shame is like a vampire. It thrives in darkness; it dies in the light. Whenever, wherever, and however shame occurs, talking about it reduces its...

#confidence #personal growth
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
August 29 2016
Functional Food

5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning

Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 19 2012
Spirituality

It's The Last Full Week Of The Year & 3 Astro Surprises Are Coming In Hot

It's never too late to set plans into motion.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 22 2019

The Easiest Superfood Smoothie You'll Ever Make

I love a smoothie that's quick, simple, delicious, and nutrient-rich, containing all of the fat, fiber, and protein essential for a complete snack or...

#goji berries #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #smoothies #coconut milk
Lisa Gatti
March 27 2014