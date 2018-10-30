12176 results for

Motivation

Here's How Long Your HIIT Intervals Should Be, According To Research

All you need to do is tailor your plan.

#news
Caroline Muggia
October 30 2018
Recipes
Spirituality
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Women's Health

Why We Need To Talk More About Women's Sex Hormones & Birth Control

It's time to remove the taboo about women's sex hormones and their involvement in the brain.

#hormones
Sarah E. Hill, Ph.D.
October 21 2019

Is Running Hurting Your Knees? Ayurveda Can Help

Are you one of the more than 10.5 million Americans who like to run on a regular basis? If so, you may have found that it can take a toll on your...

#Herbs #healing #Ayurveda #pain #balance
Premal Patel, M.D.
June 14 2013
Functional Food
Home
Spirituality
Mental Health

Stress May Be Literally Shrinking Your Brain — Here's What You Need To Know

We all get stressed, but here's a new reason to cut it out of your life.

#news #stress #brain
Caroline Muggia
October 26 2018
Spirituality
Women's Health

How To Live Your Best Life In Every Phase Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Here's a pragmatic map to your best skills within each phase of your menstrual cycle.

#menstruation #wellness #women's health
Jodie Milton
December 1 2016
Motivation

These Fitness & Workout Trends Will Get You Moving In 2020

Every year, the ACSM conducts a survey to find the following year's fitness trends.

#yoga #hiking #technology #hiit #energy
Sarah Regan
December 30 2019
Functional Food

Perfect Post-Yoga Smoothie

The best smoothie to replenish your body post-yoga.

#avocado #maca #cacao #healthy recipes #smoothies
Sara Courter
September 9 2014
Outdoors

The Anti-Stress, Anti-Insomnia Outdoor Workout You Can't Skip This Winter

You can't beat the mental health benefits of the mountains.

#anxiety #stress #joy #hiking
Sara Segall
December 28 2017
Parenting

3 Ways To Stop Yourself From Helicopter Parenting

You're probably robbing your kid of invaluable learning opportunities.

#empowerment #gratitude #motherhood
Michelle Gale
December 28 2017
Functional Food