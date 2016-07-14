12176 results for

The One Drink You Should Have Every Morning (It's Not Lemon Water)

I decided to upgrade my good ol' morning glass of water to a supercharged health elixir. So I started experimenting with different tonics—and was...

#nutrition #wellness #health #healthy foods
Devin Burke
July 14 2016

10 Great Reasons To Get Outside More Often

Humans are drawn to nature. We feel better when we spend time in forests, gardens, or parks. Edward O. Wilson termed this desire to connect with...

#outdoors #productivity #happiness #nature #mindfulness
Cyndi Gilbert, N.D.
July 19 2015

5 Reasons To Be Hopeful For Our Health In 2017

Socially acceptable social media hiatus? Yes please.

#fitness #mental health #wellness #self-care
Corinne Keating
January 15 2017
Personal Growth

25 Ways to Pay it Forward Today

“If you have much, give of your wealth; if you have little, give of your heart.”

#personal growth quotes #Goodness #relationships #happiness #gratitude
Jen Nicomedes Stone
April 24 2012
Beauty
Personal Growth

5 Daily Practices Of Healthy & Happy People

“It’s more than good genes, though that certainly helps.”

#nutrition #how to lose weight #wellness #weight loss #aging
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
May 24 2015
Functional Food

10 Foods A Naturopathic Doctor Always Buys

Load up on these goodies next time you're at the grocery store.

#Herbs #garlic #slideshows #wellness #healthy foods
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
March 25 2014
Spirituality

The Perfect Essential Oil For Your Zodiac Sign

Count on these oils to balance out your unique personality.

#holistic healing #aromatherapy #astrology #essential oils
Cary Caster, LMT
September 11 2016
Recipes

Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme

Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.

#Herbs #flaxseed #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coconut oil
Elissa Goodman
September 15 2014
Personal Growth
Off-the-Grid

30 Things You Can Do To Live More Simply

I'm experimenting with a simpler way of living—one that's less stressful and more fulfilling.

#environmentalism #yoga
Tyson Popplestone
December 8 2016

The Easiest Beet Smoothie You'll Ever Make

When you feel ready to rev up your system, it doesn’t have to be expensive or extremely complicated. Simply removing all other food sources of fats,...

#smoothies #cleanse #detox #juicing #food
Kobi Kenzo
April 25 2013
Beauty

How Being An Amputee Taught Me To Love Myself

When I was 17 years-old I was diagnosed with synovial cell sarcoma, a rare form of untreatable cancer. The only way to stop the cells from spreading...

#healing #wellness #personal growth #yoga #healthy foods
Gloria Chacon
February 4 2014
Recipes

Grapefruit Strawberry Basil Green Tea Pops (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

These gluten-free and vegan pops make for the perfect summer snack!

#gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #vegan #vegan recipes
Amie Valpone
August 7 2012
Mental Health
Integrative Health

A Big Announcement From Our Founders

Something huge is happening at mindbodygreen.

#supplements #mbgsupplements
Jason Wachob
January 7
Social Good