Functional Food

What I Eat In A Day: Former Today Show Correspondent Jenna Wolfe Tells All

Let me be totally honest with you: I hate cooking, and I’m terrible in the kitchen. As a result, I don’t really live to eat, rather I eat to live.

#nutrition #what I eat in a day #food
Jenna Wolfe
January 5 2016
Functional Food

11 RD-Approved Tricks To Get Rid Of Bloat

There are a few tips that help get rid of bloat once you have it—and prevent it from ever happening again.

#bloating #functional foods #mbgsupplements #digestion
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
May 28 2017
Food Trends

How Do You Eat Intuitively When Your Intuition Just Wants French Fries?

I keep trying to tune in, but the voice inside me keeps asking for cake.

#stress #flexibility #digestion #body positivity #snacks
Robyn Youkilis
June 5 2018
Integrative Health

The Most Important Things To Look For When Buying Hemp Oil

An expert breaks down what to look for on a bottle, line by line.

#stress #mbgsupplements #plants #organic
Emma Loewe
April 20
Beauty
Love

You Can Make Any Relationship Work: Just Follow These 9 Rules

The truth is, nearly any relationship can thrive as long as both people are committed to working on it.

#marriage #dating
Monica Parikh
October 1 2016
Love

How To Rewire Your Brain So You Can Fall (And Stay!) In Love

Your attachment style doesn't have to hold you back—really.

#marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
June 3 2018
Recipes

Fast And Easy Rice Pilaf Recipe (It Saves My Life Twice A Month)

I make this rice dish every other week it seems, and for good reason.

#organic food #personal growth #whole foods
Michelle Alcon
January 28 2013
Functional Food

A Cookbook Author Unpacks Her Freezer & Here's What She Throws Together

From frozen veggies to tortillas and meats, Rachel Mansfield can make a killer meal from what's in her freezer.

#COVID-19 #lunch #breakfast #dinner
Olessa Pindak
April 18
Nature

Not All Tree Plantings Are Created Equal. Here's How To Do It Right

In order to really help the environment, tree planting must be done right.

#Earth Day #environmentalism #plants
Diana Chaplin
April 18
Personal Growth
Recipes

Cleanse The Delicious Way With This Salad

Quinoa is the grain everyone — even I — turn to when someone asks for a healthy side.

#recipes #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sara Dickerman
January 1 2016
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

PSA: There's a difference between cleaning and disinfecting.

#COVID-19 #toxins at home #essential oils
Emma Loewe
April 15
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Gloves are only effective if you use (and get rid of) them correctly.

#COVID-19 #immunity #toxins at home
Sarah Regan
April 14
Recipes

A One-Day Plan Guaranteed To Bust Your Bloat

Bookmark this, so you can come back whenever you're bloated.

#gut health
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
May 22 2017
Love

Why I'm Not Married — Even Though That Was My "Plan"

I should only get married if I know that marriage is the right decision for me.

#relationships #marriage #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Josh Barad
November 27 2015
Functional Food

I Drank Only Water For 10 Days, Here's What Happened

A relatively easy way to reset your taste buds.

#healthy reset #cleanse #water
Caroline Jumpertz
November 3 2016
Integrative Health