7689 results for

Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees
Integrative Health

Thyroid Meds Don't Always Make You Feel Better. Here's What To Do If That's You

Why you thyroid medications aren't working, and what you can do about it, including herbs, supplements, and food recommendations.

#thyroid #hormones
Serena Goldstein, N.D.
February 13 2019
Home
Integrative Health

Study Points To Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & COVID-19 Mortality Rates

More research needs to be done, but the latest study out of Europe is fascinating.

#news #COVID-19 #mbgsupplements
Abby Moore
May 11
Motivation

Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week

Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.

#yoga
Claire Grieve
May 11
Mental Health
Mental Health

Why My Husband Took His Own Life — And How I Healed

"I didn’t even know how to approach healing, but I had to believe I was capable of it in order to carry on."

#love #relationships #death #mindfulness #editor's pick
Penelope Draganic
June 15 2016

How To Stay Present Even When You Feel Like You Can't

If I had a dollar for every time someone has mentioned Eckhart Tolle’s The Power Of Now recently, I’d be buying every MindBodyGreen reader a big green...

#acceptance #meditation #mindfulness #wellness #personal growth
Katie Manning
April 17 2013
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Salt You Can Have A Day, According To A New Report

Here are the high-sodium foods to avoid.

#news
Caroline Muggia
March 6 2019
Spirituality

Why We Need To Talk About The Stigma Of Religion In Wellness

Here's why you should take a step back (and perhaps embrace them both).

#breath #mbgpodcast #yoga
Jason Wachob
May 8
Beauty

How To Naturally Rejuvenate Your Face — Sans Injectables Or Treatments

One of the smartest things you can do for your skin is to promote healthy rejuvenation internally at the cellular level. Allow us to explain.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 8
Spirituality

6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo

This Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:33 a.m. EST, the Full Snow Moon in Leo makes us all feel like royals.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 7
Integrative Health

No, Butter Isn't Back: A Cardiologist Explains Why You Should Stay Away From Animal Fat

In the last five years, there's been a huge push to abandon the idea that saturated fats promote heart disease.

#nutrition #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 17 2015
Functional Food

How To Eat Clean, Even If You're Eating Out

When you're traveling and eating most of your meals at restaurants, it can be hard to maintain a clean diet.

#food as medicine #clean food #restaurants #food
Gabrielle Francis, N.D., DPC, LAc, LMT
October 17 2015
Personal Growth

Swiss Chard With Chickpeas & Pistachios

Easy-peasy, as they say — so easy I tend to make this often. Sometimes if I’m home alone at dinner, this is all I prepare because it’s quite filling....

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Pat Crocker
August 19 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR W3LL PEOPLE

6 Ways To Look Like You've Gotten Your Beauty Sleep (Even If You Haven't)

This combination of unique skincare tips and expert makeup instruction will make dull, tired skin look well-rested and radiant.

#makeup #sleep #beauty #happiness #wellness
mindbodygreen
December 14 2016
Motivation