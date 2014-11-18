5886 results for
I Haven't Made Any Trash In 2 Years. Here's What My Life Is Like
One woman's experience living a zero waste life.
What Living The City Life Means For Your Brain Health
Is your city harming your brain?
An 8-Step Plan For Preventing Breast Cancer
Angelina Jolie, in her op-ed column in The New York Times, disclosed that she had a prophylactic double mastectomy. Jolie is the carrier of the BRCA1...
The Best Essential Oils For You + How To Use 'Em Safely
Get on the peppermint oil train, stat.
How to Make Your Own Organic Body Scrub
The best natural skin care products are made from fresh, natural ingredients.
6 Tips to Make Your Yoga Studio Greener
Making your yoga studio more environmentally friendly.
Supplements, Movements + Rituals For A Healthy Mind-Body Connection
The best health tips for your mind body connection.
Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs
It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...
How To Make The Most Of Your Vitamins & Supplements
Best practices for implementing a vitamin regimen.
8 Easiest Plants To Grow In Your Home
I’ve found growing plants in my home has inspired many of my friends to want to follow suit. Many admit that they would love to have plants in their...
10 Tips for Drinking More Water
Win the battle against dehydration.
Why I Feel Younger In My 50s Than I Did In My 30s
Back in my 30s, I used to feel like I had to drag myself through the day and keep myself going on coffee just to stay awake. Now, despite being in my...
Caramelized Walnut & Goat Cheese Salad
It's simple and customizable.
3 Herbs for Better Sex
It’s about flipping time!
10 Rules I Set For Myself Around Food
I’m known for not really liking rules. It’s not that I’m rebellious; I’m more interested in creating a big, open framework with loads of freedom...
20 Risks For Heart Disease You Didn't Know You Had
Surprising potential heart hazards.
Why You Should Cook At Home + How To Make It Easy
Need a quick health fix? Then look no further than your kitchen — it's an excellent place to start! Here are 5 reasons I urge everyone to bypass the...
9 Ways To Feel More Awake (Without Caffeine!)
When was the last time you felt awake and energized all day long? It's been a while, hasn't it? Many of us suffer from energy highs and lows...
Raw Chocolate Halloween Recipe "Rest in Peas"
Like increases like, while opposites balance.
How Dancing Every Day Helped Me Love My Body
At the ballet bar, in my sneakers, in clubs, classes, underground warehouse parties and on the streets.