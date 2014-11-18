5886 results for

An 8-Step Plan For Preventing Breast Cancer

Angelina Jolie, in her op-ed column in The New York Times, disclosed that she had a prophylactic double mastectomy. Jolie is the carrier of the BRCA1...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
May 19 2013
Integrative Health
Beauty

How to Make Your Own Organic Body Scrub

The best natural skin care products are made from fresh, natural ingredients.

Sarah Christie
July 2 2012
Social Good

6 Tips to Make Your Yoga Studio Greener

Making your yoga studio more environmentally friendly.

Bethany Eanes
April 13 2011
Recovery

Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs

It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...

Amy Jirsa
July 27 2012

8 Easiest Plants To Grow In Your Home

I’ve found growing plants in my home has inspired many of my friends to want to follow suit. Many admit that they would love to have plants in their...

Summer Rayne Oakes
July 26 2013
Functional Food

10 Tips for Drinking More Water

Win the battle against dehydration.

Roxy Bargoz
July 19 2012

Why I Feel Younger In My 50s Than I Did In My 30s

Back in my 30s, I used to feel like I had to drag myself through the day and keep myself going on coffee just to stay awake. Now, despite being in my...

Jeanette Bronée
October 14 2014
Recipes
Sex

3 Herbs for Better Sex

It’s about flipping time!

Amy Jirsa
July 10 2012

10 Rules I Set For Myself Around Food

I’m known for not really liking rules. It’s not that I’m rebellious; I’m more interested in creating a big, open framework with loads of freedom...

Tara Stiles
September 29 2014
Integrative Health

Why You Should Cook At Home + How To Make It Easy

Need a quick health fix? Then look no further than your kitchen — it's an excellent place to start! Here are 5 reasons I urge everyone to bypass the...

Frank Lipman, M.D.
September 16 2014

9 Ways To Feel More Awake (Without Caffeine!)

When was the last time you felt awake and energized all day long? It's been a while, hasn't it? Many of us suffer from energy highs and lows...

Cortney Chaite
June 25 2013
Recipes

Raw Chocolate Halloween Recipe "Rest in Peas"

Like increases like, while opposites balance.

Ashley Dentino
October 22 2012
Personal Growth

How Dancing Every Day Helped Me Love My Body

At the ballet bar, in my sneakers, in clubs, classes, underground warehouse parties and on the streets.

Tasha Blank
October 18 2012