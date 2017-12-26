5787 results for

9 Easy Ways To Deal With Everyday Anxiety: A Doctor Explains

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with anxiety, you know the havoc it can wreak on your daily life — from getting in the way of...

Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
December 21 2015
5 Tips For a Non-Toxic Lifestyle

Want to live a healthier and cleaner life? It's easier than you think...

Katherine Leonard, M.S.
September 17 2012

8 Foods I Recommend Kids Eat Organic: A Nutritionist Explains

As a registered dietitian nutritionist with a focus on families, I'm often asked "Is organic food really a better choice for kids?" Here's what I say.

Jennifer Glockner
February 1 2016
Why I Sometimes Recommend Intermittent Fasting For Optimal Health: A Doctor Explains

How do you know whether intermittent fasting, and what kind of fasting, is right for you? The answer, according to one doctor, may lie in ancient...

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 1 2016
10 Things I Did To Lose 160 Pounds Without Ever Dieting

I never did diets. I simply kept finding ways to live a healthier, more conscious life. Here are the top factors that led to the dramatic change.

Joe Bernstein
January 30 2016

The 9 Foods I Recommend Kids Eat Every Day: A Nutritionist Explains

As a registered dietitian nutritionist, one of my favorite things about my job is empowering kids to become healthy eaters. I look at every meal and...

Jennifer Glockner
December 13 2015
The "I Woke Up Like This" Guide To Holistic Facial Treatments

These will eventually eliminate the need for any makeup for a true "I woke up like this" moment.

Lindsay Kellner
December 7 2016
The Perfect Kale Soup for Autumn

This recipe is perfect for the Fall and can easily be adapted for vegetarians or non-vegetarians.

Karen Nourizadeh
October 11 2012
5 Underrated Detoxing Foods

When I grew up in the 1970s, I remember my mom saying to me, “The whiter the bread, the quicker you’re dead.”

Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
December 9 2015
These Habits Are Making Your Teeth Yellow: Here's What To Do

Find out whether to say yes or no to oil pulling.

Mark Burhenne, DDS
December 5 2017

The Sour Facts About Milk: What Every Parent Needs To Know

Over the past 40 years, the dairy industry has poured billions of dollars into advertising campaigns designed to mesmerize, lure, and frighten...

John Pierre
September 19 2013

5 Tips To Stop Craving Crappy Food

Do you wish you could stop your cravings for pizza, nachos, chocolate, or takeout? We all want to quit craving foods that make us fat and don’t give...

Pooja Mottl
June 24 2014
What To Have In Your Fridge Sunday To Eat Healthy All Week

If you want to be successful in any aspect of life, you have to plan ahead — and that is absolutely true when it comes to food and healthy eating.

Lorna Jane Clarkson
December 6 2015

5 Ways To Feel Great No Matter What You Eat

I know that there’s so much competing food and nutrition information out there it’s hard know what to do. Whether you're a steak-loving Paleo, a raw...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
June 23 2014
7 Tricks To Help You Cook Delicious Plant-Based Meals

There are thousands of reasons to eat more whole plant foods and not one to eat less. I know it can be a hard transition going from chips and cookies...

Molly Patrick
June 22 2014