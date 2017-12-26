5787 results for
The Time of Day You Get Anxiety + What That Says About You
Cortisol also has a circadian rhythm.
Raw Breakfast Parfait (It's Delicious & Easy!)
Call it a parfait of sorts.
9 Easy Ways To Deal With Everyday Anxiety: A Doctor Explains
If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with anxiety, you know the havoc it can wreak on your daily life — from getting in the way of...
5 Tips For a Non-Toxic Lifestyle
Want to live a healthier and cleaner life? It's easier than you think...
8 Foods I Recommend Kids Eat Organic: A Nutritionist Explains
As a registered dietitian nutritionist with a focus on families, I'm often asked "Is organic food really a better choice for kids?" Here's what I say.
Why I Sometimes Recommend Intermittent Fasting For Optimal Health: A Doctor Explains
How do you know whether intermittent fasting, and what kind of fasting, is right for you? The answer, according to one doctor, may lie in ancient...
Your Definitive Guide To Avoiding Holiday Weight Gain
Choose your carbs wisely, friends.
10 Things I Did To Lose 160 Pounds Without Ever Dieting
I never did diets. I simply kept finding ways to live a healthier, more conscious life. Here are the top factors that led to the dramatic change.
The 9 Foods I Recommend Kids Eat Every Day: A Nutritionist Explains
As a registered dietitian nutritionist, one of my favorite things about my job is empowering kids to become healthy eaters. I look at every meal and...
The "I Woke Up Like This" Guide To Holistic Facial Treatments
These will eventually eliminate the need for any makeup for a true "I woke up like this" moment.
The Perfect Kale Soup for Autumn
This recipe is perfect for the Fall and can easily be adapted for vegetarians or non-vegetarians.
The Incredible Ways Scientists Are Rebuilding Our Coral Reefs
Coral reefs could be GONE as early as 2050.
5 Underrated Detoxing Foods
When I grew up in the 1970s, I remember my mom saying to me, “The whiter the bread, the quicker you’re dead.”
These Habits Are Making Your Teeth Yellow: Here's What To Do
Find out whether to say yes or no to oil pulling.
The Sour Facts About Milk: What Every Parent Needs To Know
Over the past 40 years, the dairy industry has poured billions of dollars into advertising campaigns designed to mesmerize, lure, and frighten...
5 Tips To Stop Craving Crappy Food
Do you wish you could stop your cravings for pizza, nachos, chocolate, or takeout? We all want to quit craving foods that make us fat and don’t give...
What To Have In Your Fridge Sunday To Eat Healthy All Week
If you want to be successful in any aspect of life, you have to plan ahead — and that is absolutely true when it comes to food and healthy eating.
5 Ways To Feel Great No Matter What You Eat
I know that there’s so much competing food and nutrition information out there it’s hard know what to do. Whether you're a steak-loving Paleo, a raw...
10 Habits That Will Help You Become The Healthiest, Slimmest Version Of You
Here are 10 foods and habits to help you get there.
7 Tricks To Help You Cook Delicious Plant-Based Meals
There are thousands of reasons to eat more whole plant foods and not one to eat less. I know it can be a hard transition going from chips and cookies...