5770 results for

Why Vitamin C Won't Cure Your Cold (And What Will)

Contrary to popular belief, mega-doses of vitamin C are not the best way to get over a cold. While vitamin C supplementation does support the immune...

#stress #ginger #Vitamin C #immunity #zinc
Maria Marlowe
December 11 2013
Functional Food

7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky

7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.

#hormones
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 7 2019
Mental Health
Functional Food
Functional Food
Recipes
Spirituality

This Is The Best Breakfast For Your Zodiac Sign

Eat in tune with your body's needs to feel amazing.

#functional foods #foods #astrology #breakfast #food
Liz Moody
May 24 2017
Recipes
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe: Flounder Ceviche

Raw food preparation may seem intimidating, what with the dehydrators, food processors and other gizmos that can make the meal shine. Fear not! All...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Candace Edwards
July 26 2013
Functional Food

Fertility-Friendly Chai Tea

Swap your coffee for this tea.

#healthy recipes #fertility
Liz Richards
December 2 2014

Make Sunday A Funday With These Muffin Tin Frittatas

These muffin frittatas take about 20 minutes to bake, can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days, and make for a healthy and tasty...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
March 30 2014

Quinoa & Swiss Chard Power Salad

I love developing new salads to keep lunch and dinner interesting. Along with creating a great-tasting salad, it's important to create one that's also...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #quinoa
Dawna Stone
May 7 2014

The 12 Types Of Anger + How To Defuse Each For Healthier Relationships

No one can make you angry unless you allow them. You are always in control of your emotions—even when it doesn't feel like it.

#personal growth #self-awareness #anger
Peter Sacco, PhD
March 26 2017
Recipes

What The Healthiest People We Know Pack For THEIR Kids' Lunches

Ideas so good you're going to want to eat them too.

#lunch #vegetarian #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
September 2 2019

This One-Bedroom Apartment Has 600+ Houseplants. Let's Take A Tour

Today on Holistic Home Tours, we’re checking out an apartment in the heart of NYC that could probably put any suburban garden to shame.

#holistic home tour
Emma Loewe
May 20 2017
Food Trends
Nature

How To Save 3,000 Gallons Of Water With Your Next Meal

You don't need to totally revamp your life to make a difference.

#environmentalism #vegetarian
Brian Kateman
May 18 2017