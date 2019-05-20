5958 results for

3 Healthy Recipes That Transform Veggie Scraps Into Delicious Dishes

We consulted food waste expert Wen-Jay Ying of Local Roots NYC for her best recipes that minimize food waste.

#plants #vegetarian #vegan
Christina Coughlin
February 15
The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail

Light, refreshing, and healthy to boot, this cocktail.

#alcohol
Olessa Pindak
June 6
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Tito's Handmade Vodka

The Ultra-Refreshing Cocktail You'll Want at Every Outdoor Party This Summer

This summer's star ingredient? Hydrating, cooling cucumber.

#alcohol #partner
mindbodygreen
May 20 2019
Mangoes & Lentils Are The Perfect Pair In This Fresh Summer Salad

The unexpected pair are perfect with a spice-infused tadka.

#salads #vegan
Chetna Makan
July 3
Food Trends

We Tried Starbucks' New Kombucha Line & We Were Pretty Impressed

This might just replace your iced coffee.

#gut health #kombucha
Liz Moody
August 15 2018
Functional Food

Here's What You Should Drink & What To Avoid, According To Ayurveda

Plus, general hydration tips based on ayurvedic principles.

#Ayurveda
Sarah Kucera, D.C.
May 10 2019
Put Those Kale Stems To Use With This Super-Easy, Zero-Waste Salad

Gotta love a recipe where everything gets used up.

#plants #kale
Max La Manna
March 15
Food Trends

What Is The Sirtfood Diet & Can It Activate Your "Skinny Genes"?

Spoiler: This plan may be loaded with nutrients, but some experts say it's not entirely based on solid science.

#inflammation #kale
Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 2
Food Trends

Everyone Is Drinking Celery Juice — But Is It Healthy? We Dive Into The Science Behind The Trend

Apparently, it's supposed to help with bloat, inflammation, and general gut health.

#gut health #inflammation #drinks
Gabi Conti
October 24 2018
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

This ingredient will help you get your recommended serving of green veggies.

#mbgsupplements #snacks
Abby Moore
April 23
Food Trends

These Healthy Soda Alternatives Are Sparkly AF & Oh-So-Delicious

Made with zero sugar or a hint of all-natural ones, these are a delicious and healthy addition to your day.

#Blood Sugar #drinks #sugar-free
Liz Moody
June 19 2019
