Food Trends
5 Winter Skin Savers That'll Boost Your Mood, Too

Dry skin and dull mood? We've got the answer.

#makeup #partner #toxins at home #organic
Jessa Blades
February 26 2018

16 Secrets To Staying In That Honeymoon Phase Your Whole Life

During these first few years of our marriage, I've learned what I now consider the essential lessons of marriage—things I wish I knew a long time ago....

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Tyson Popplestone
December 29 2016
Recipes

Roasted Beets & Pistachios Over Lemony Greek Yogurt

This salad is a visually brilliant and absolutely delicious dish that just happens to be incredibly healthy as well.

#salads #healthy recipes #vegetarian
Sudhir Kandula
January 4 2013

Raw Almond-Coconut Energy Bites (Oh My!)

Meet your new best friends: raw energy bites! They're filled with lots of love and nutrients to keep you going all day long, without a sugar crash or...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Kristen Brotemarkle
January 17 2014
Beauty
Recipes

Perfect-For-Fall Apple Tarte Tatin

Tarte Tatin packs all the deliciousness of a pie with less prep time and more sophistication.

#healthy recipes #autumn #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
October 16 2013

Start Your Weekend Right With This Banana Spirulina Smoothie

I love smoothies! They're an easy way to pack nutrient dense food, superfoods, supplements, and high quality protein in one jar. What's also great is...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #smoothies #food #fashion
Valentina Zelyaeva
June 28 2014
Spirituality
Food Trends

Found: A Healthy Swap For Every Junk Food You Crave

Mac 'n cheese! Peanut butter cups! Doritos!

#dessert #snacks
Liz Moody
February 12 2018
Functional Food
Recipes

Coconut-Basil Brown Rice

Eat it on its own or serve it as a side.

#healthy recipes #food #quinoa
Kathryn Budig
March 31 2011
Functional Food

Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream

This chocolate ice cream tastes just like the real deal. The only difference between this ice cream and regular chocolate ice cream is that this one...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #dairy #healthy foods #food
Alison Andrews
January 7 2014
Beauty

8 Ways You Can Use Rosewater In Your Health & Skin Routine

Seriously, you're going to want to get your hands on a bottle ASAP

#recipes #beauty #food as medicine #skin #healthy foods
Claudia Hanna
September 30 2016

Superfood Raw Muesli (It's Delicious!)

This is the perfect time of year to add some extra-energizing breakfasts to your morning routine. This raw muesli will leave you feeling satiated and...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
January 6 2014
Recipes