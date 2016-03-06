7606 results for

How Compromise Is Actually Hurting Your Relationship (And What To Do Instead)

Compromise as a form of conflict resolution may do more harm than good.

#love #relationships #personal growth
Kavita Patel
March 6 2016
Functional Food

8 Things My Family Learned When We Gave Up Processed Food For 100 Days

My family's experience taking the "100 Days of Real Food” pledge.

#healing #nutrition #asthma #healthy foods #food
Lisa Leake
August 20 2014
Food Trends
Personal Growth

5 Ways To Stay Positive When Negative People Drain Your Energy

Often, we can't simply remove ourselves from toxic relationships—maybe it's a colleague, an in-law, or a parent. When the folks in our lives weigh us...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #personal growth #communication
Rucha Tadwalkar
October 18 2013
Integrative Health

487 Elementary Schools At Risk Of Toxic Herbicide Exposure

Check out this interactive map of schools exposed to toxic herbicides.

#news #toxic #study #environmentalism #cancer
Environmental Working Group
August 16 2014
Integrative Health

The 'Sugar Destroyer' Herb + 8 Other Tips For Quitting Sugar That Blew Our Minds

We're kicking off mbg's first no-sugar week challenge!

#inflammation #sugar
Liz Moody
June 18 2017
Functional Food

How To Create Goals With Soul & Make Your Ambition Work For You

What if you all you really want is just to feel good? (Hint: that's what ambition and goal-chasing gets right down to.)

#personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Danielle LaPorte
May 3 2014
Personal Growth

10 Signs You've Found Your Calling

How can you tell if you’ve found your calling?

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2013

4 Awesome Ways To Use Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has become more mainstream over the past couple of years, but tropical populations have enjoyed the benefits of this powerful oil for...

#digestion #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Jen Broyles
October 10 2013
Personal Growth

16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives

Yoga has the power to change lives.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Gabrielle Frank
February 18 2016
Food Trends

11 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar Every Day

Everyone should have a bottle of raw, organic, unfiltered and unpasteurized apple cider vinegar (aka ACV) in their home!

#Raw Food #organic food #superfoods
Tina Discepola, M.D.
August 7 2014

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who's Considering The F-Factor Diet

Diet fads come and go, but the F-Factor approach is based on a scientific understanding of anatomy and physiology, and these principles don’t change...

#weight loss #food
Tanya Zuckerbrot, M.S., R.D.
February 16 2016

The 15 Most Damaging Lies We Tell Ourselves

It can be hard to make happiness stick, especially if you pay attention to what you tell yourself. What hurts us most in life is not actually the...

#love #happiness #joy #gratitude #fear
Shannon Kaiser
August 6 2014
Meditation

6 Tricks To Make Daily Meditation A No-Brainer

Meditation is one of the most powerful tools you can use to create a totally awesome life.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth
Amelia Harvey
August 6 2014

Why You’re Still Attracting Unavailable Partners (And How To Stop)

These are some of the most potent ways to break the cycle of choosing unavailable partners, so you can finally attract real, deep, devoted love.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 14 2016

Your Chair Is Killing You: 5 Steps To Take Back Your Power

The evidence is in — your chair is killing you. Many American workers sit more than 15 hours each day. Think about it for a second. You get up in the...

#fitness #heart disease #wellness #cancer #diabetes
Dr. James A. Levine
August 3 2014
Personal Growth

Why I Finally Took A Yoga Class

From the outside looking in, yoga seemed somewhat unfeasible.

#yoga poses #meditation #personal growth #yoga
Erin Trauth
November 4 2012