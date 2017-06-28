7394 results for

Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About Lyme Disease + A Natural Approach To Healing

You've probably been hearing a lot about Lyme lately — after all, the rate of infections has surged in recent years. Here's what you should know about...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 7 2016

My #1 Tip For Fast, Lasting Weight Loss

“If you could recommend just one simple change to your client for fat loss, what would it be?” an interviewer recently asked me.

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
August 24 2014
Personal Growth

Don't Assume That Runny Nose Is A Cold...

About this time of year, I often hear the phrase, “Something must be going around,” explaining away the itchy sore throat, fatigue, and headaches that...

Autumn Frandsen, N.D.
October 23 2013

Why I Love Wheel Pose

When I first got serious about yoga, I would look at people doing wheel pose (sometimes called upward bow) and think, “That’s nice, but I won’t ever...

Hope Knosher
October 23 2013

How Compromise Is Actually Hurting Your Relationship (And What To Do Instead)

Compromise as a form of conflict resolution may do more harm than good.

Kavita Patel
March 6 2016

How Light Can Affect Our Sleep & Mood: A Cardiologist Explains

This week I participated in a unique gathering on Wall Street. Financiers mingled with scientists, farmers, health care professionals, public policy...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 21 2013
Functional Food

8 Things My Family Learned When We Gave Up Processed Food For 100 Days

My family's experience taking the "100 Days of Real Food” pledge.

Lisa Leake
August 20 2014
Integrative Health

The 'Sugar Destroyer' Herb + 8 Other Tips For Quitting Sugar That Blew Our Minds

We're kicking off mbg's first no-sugar week challenge!

Liz Moody
June 18 2017

5 Ways To Stay Positive When Negative People Drain Your Energy

Often, we can't simply remove ourselves from toxic relationships—maybe it's a colleague, an in-law, or a parent. When the folks in our lives weigh us...

Rucha Tadwalkar
October 18 2013
Food Trends
Integrative Health

487 Elementary Schools At Risk Of Toxic Herbicide Exposure

Check out this interactive map of schools exposed to toxic herbicides.

Environmental Working Group
August 16 2014
Functional Food

How To Create Goals With Soul & Make Your Ambition Work For You

What if you all you really want is just to feel good? (Hint: that's what ambition and goal-chasing gets right down to.)

Danielle LaPorte
May 3 2014
Personal Growth

16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives

Yoga has the power to change lives.

Gabrielle Frank
February 18 2016
Personal Growth

10 Signs You've Found Your Calling

How can you tell if you’ve found your calling?

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2013

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who's Considering The F-Factor Diet

Diet fads come and go, but the F-Factor approach is based on a scientific understanding of anatomy and physiology, and these principles don’t change...

Tanya Zuckerbrot, M.S., R.D.
February 16 2016

4 Awesome Ways To Use Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has become more mainstream over the past couple of years, but tropical populations have enjoyed the benefits of this powerful oil for...

Jen Broyles
October 10 2013
Food Trends

11 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar Every Day

Everyone should have a bottle of raw, organic, unfiltered and unpasteurized apple cider vinegar (aka ACV) in their home!

Tina Discepola, M.D.
August 7 2014