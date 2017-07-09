7394 results for
How To Seed Your Baby's Microbiome For A Lifetime Of Great Gut Health
It's all about the good bugs.
9 Star-Powered Ways To Activate Your Ambition Under The Year's Only Capricorn Full Moon
Ready, steady, build! On July 9, 2017, the year's only Capricorn full moon lends some structure to our ambitions, as it electrifies the star sign of...
How I Finally Learned To Age Gracefully
Make peace with your age and learn to celebrate it.
9 Nutrients You Need For Great Sleep + How To Get More Of 'Em
There are many factors that can influence a great night's sleep—but one of the most important is eating right. Here's what research shows about the...
Why Holding On To Past Relationships Is The Worst Thing You Can Do For Yourself, Period
"I had anxiety about the decision, naturally—severing ties with my past and obliterating a huge comfort zone. But I had a future to step in to. I had...
I Stayed In The Wrong Marriage For 11 Years
I had no reason to be unhappy or lonely. But I was.
Signs You're In A Toxic Relationship
Is it possible that you (or someone you know) are in a toxic relationship? Here are five red flags that might make you want to take a second look.
Warm Shredded Brussel Sprout Salad With Cranberries And Pecorino Cheese
Even brussels sprout skeptics will love this one ... just don’t tell them what it is.
Kill Your Cold Naturally: 8 Holistic Secrets You May Not Know!
Fast-acting and natural ways to avoid or recover from a cold.
I'm On A Wellness Journey But My Partner Is Not — Here's How I Handle
What to do when you're focusing in on personal development, but your partner just isn't into it.
My Lyme Came Back After Antibiotics. Here’s How I Treated It Naturally
There's no quick fix, but real healing can happen with the right tools.
The Easiest Beet Smoothie You'll Ever Make
When you feel ready to rev up your system, it doesn’t have to be expensive or extremely complicated. Simply removing all other food sources of fats,...
I Took Care Of My Skin Like Gwyneth Paltrow For A Week. Here's What Happened
Spoiler: I turned into Gwyneth Paltrow.
35 Unexpected Life Lessons I've Learned In 35 Years
Today is my birthday. It seems like a good time to reflect. I've had some amazing life experiences, but learning from these experiences has been...
The Founder Of THINX Underwear On Breaking Taboos + Rethinking Your Period
Miki Agrawal on finding her tribe, dispelling taboos, and embracing leaks.
5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility
Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health — including fertility. Dr. Jamie Grifo of the NYU Fertility Center...
Workout Injury? The 4 Mistakes You Could Be Making
Are you stretching the right way?
What I Learned From Losing My Job 3 Times
If find yourself dealing with career uncertainty, here are some tips to help guide you along the way.
Want Less Stress & A Better Mood? Drink Hot Cocoa!
Rich, dark chocolate (I like it super bitter at 90% cocoa solids), raw cacao with almond milk and cacao nibs are foods of passion for me! Many people...
15 Things You Should Give Up To Be Happy
Starting today we will give up on all those things that no longer serve us, and we will embrace change. Ready? Here we go.