Parenting
Spirituality

9 Star-Powered Ways To Activate Your Ambition Under The Year's Only Capricorn Full Moon

​Ready, steady, build! On July 9, 2017, the year's only Capricorn full moon lends some structure to our ambitions, as it electrifies the star sign of...

#manifestation
The AstroTwins
July 8 2017
Personal Growth

How I Finally Learned To Age Gracefully

Make peace with your age and learn to celebrate it.

#mind body connection #aging #body image #self-acceptance
Kathi Morehead
August 31 2014
Functional Food

9 Nutrients You Need For Great Sleep + How To Get More Of 'Em

There are many factors that can influence a great night's sleep—but one of the most important is eating right. Here's what research shows about the...

#sleep #nutrition #health #healthy foods #sleeping
Shawn Stevenson
March 15 2016
Love

Why Holding On To Past Relationships Is The Worst Thing You Can Do For Yourself, Period

"I had anxiety about the decision, naturally—severing ties with my past and obliterating a huge comfort zone. But I had a future to step in to. I had...

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #Purpose #spirituality
Daniel Dowling
July 6 2017
Love

I Stayed In The Wrong Marriage For 11 Years

I had no reason to be unhappy or lonely. But I was.

#love #relationships #breakup #personal growth #divorce
Sharon Pope
August 30 2014

Signs You're In A Toxic Relationship

Is it possible that you (or someone you know) are in a toxic relationship? Here are five red flags that might make you want to take a second look.

#love #relationships #toxic #friendship #marriage
Deborah King
March 14 2016
Recipes

Warm Shredded Brussel Sprout Salad With Cranberries And Pecorino Cheese

Even brussels sprout skeptics will love this one ... just don’t tell them what it is.

#wellness #vegetarian #food
Kathryn Budig
December 28 2012
Integrative Health

Kill Your Cold Naturally: 8 Holistic Secrets You May Not Know!

Fast-acting and natural ways to avoid or recover from a cold.

#stress #Vitamin D #wellness #cold #immunity
Elissa Goodman
October 28 2013
Love

I'm On A Wellness Journey But My Partner Is Not — Here's How I Handle

What to do when you're focusing in on personal development, but your partner just isn't into it.

#dating #Journey
Kelli Reese
July 11 2019
Integrative Health

The Easiest Beet Smoothie You'll Ever Make

When you feel ready to rev up your system, it doesn’t have to be expensive or extremely complicated. Simply removing all other food sources of fats,...

#smoothies #cleanse #detox #juicing #food
Kobi Kenzo
April 25 2013
Beauty
Personal Growth

35 Unexpected Life Lessons I've Learned In 35 Years

Today is my birthday. It seems like a good time to reflect. I've had some amazing life experiences, but learning from these experiences has been...

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #self-awareness #self-care
Shannon Kaiser
March 11 2016
Beauty

The Founder Of THINX Underwear On Breaking Taboos + Rethinking Your Period

Miki Agrawal on finding her tribe, dispelling taboos, and embracing leaks.

#business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
March 11 2016
Women's Health

5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility

Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health — including fertility. Dr. Jamie Grifo of the NYU Fertility Center...

#nutrition #fertility #pregnancy #healthy foods
Kyra Phillips
March 10 2016
Recovery
Personal Growth

What I Learned From Losing My Job 3 Times

If find yourself dealing with career uncertainty, here are some tips to help guide you along the way.

#career #happiness #personal growth #yoga #travel
Anne Marie Rapp
August 26 2014

Want Less Stress & A Better Mood? Drink Hot Cocoa!

Rich, dark chocolate (I like it super bitter at 90% cocoa solids), raw cacao with almond milk and cacao nibs are foods of passion for me! Many people...

#anxiety #stress #study #cacao
Ani Richardson
October 25 2013
Personal Growth

15 Things You Should Give Up To Be Happy

Starting today we will give up on all those things that no longer serve us, and we will embrace change. Ready? Here we go.

#happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Luminita Daniela Saviuc
March 8 2016