3139 results for

Home

Don't Know Where To Start Tidying? This Is The Most Important Room To Declutter

Rome wasn't built in a day, and your minimalist sanctuary probably won't be either.

#minimalism #feng shui
Emma Loewe
February 26 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®

How Many Live Cultures Do I Really Need In My Daily Probiotic?

900 million, 50 billion, 100 billion? Let's find out!

#supplements #partner #probiotics
mindbodygreen
February 25 2019

A Guide To The Third Chakra, The Key To Your Purpose (Infographic)

In part three of our Chakra Series, we're focusing on the Solar Plexus Chakra, the key to unlocking your true purpose. Located just above the navel,...

#balance #self-awareness #chakras
Andrea Rice
July 3 2015
Home

The Secret To Making All-Purpose Cleaners That Actually Work

Three easy smell-good recipes that are good enough to bookmark.

#Green Cleaning #essential oils
Fern Green
February 19 2019
Food Trends

The AHA Just Declared Coconut Oil Unhealthy. Here's Why Functional Medicine Doctors Disagree

They're not right—but they're not 100 percent wrong either.

#fats #coconut oil
Liz Moody
June 19 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health

If You Have Chronic Pain, Make These Changes To Your Diet — STAT

Nutrition advice for managing chronic pain, including eliminating inflammatory foods and eating plenty of fish.

#fats #inflammation #sugar
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
February 18 2019
Home

6 Bedside Lights That Won't Disrupt Your Circadian Rhythm

It's lights out on bad sleep.

#sleep
Emma Loewe
February 15 2019
Recovery
Spirituality
Functional Food

The Healthiest Types Of Cheese You Can Buy, According To A Dietitian

With the help of registered dietitians, we break down the healthiest cheeses you can buy.

#fats
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 18
Functional Food
Outdoors

6 Companies Sticking Up For Nature In A Big Way

They're making the great outdoors great again.

#politics #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
February 7 2019
Functional Food

Does Healthy Dessert Actually Exist?

Is an almond flour brownie better than no brownie at all?

#Blood Sugar #dessert
Liz Moody
February 6 2019
Personal Growth

Why Putting Yourself First Is Actually The Key To Being Irresistibly Attractive

"When you don’t allow yourself to show up fully in your relationship, you are depriving your partner of the greater you they fell in love with in the...

#empowerment #happiness #confidence #dating
Dr. Kacie Crisp
August 16 2017
Motivation
Personal Growth

What Childhood Bullying Does To Your Body Image Later In Life

If you ask most adults if they were bullied as a child and their answer is yes, they can usually tell you their earliest bullying memory in great...

#mind body connection #wellness #body image #bully #self-acceptance
Dr. Carol Langlois
November 19 2014
Climate Change
Women's Health

What Every Woman Needs To Know About Perimenopause

What every woman needs to know about perimenopause, including the dietary and lifestyle suggestions that can help reduce symptoms.

#hormones #fertility #Perimenopause
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 28 2019