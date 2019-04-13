3139 results for

Integrative Health

5 Ways You Can Make The Most Of Doctors' Appointments & Improve Your Health

Here's how you can prepare and make the most of your time.

#empowerment
Caroline Muggia
April 13 2019
3 Personality Types Linked To Social Anxiety, According To Research

Turns out, extroverts aren't always the social butterflies we make them out to be!

#news #anxiety #confidence
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
March 31 2019
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Use Magnesium That You Haven't Heard Of Before

The best ways to take magnesium, including as an Epsom salt bath, IV, and topical oil.

#sleep #supplements #stress #headaches
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 31 2019
Love
Meditation

Here's How To Release Tension In Your Body With Yoga

Whatever you're holding on to, it's time to let it go.

#stress #pain #inflammation #yoga
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
March 27 2019
Personal Growth

How Mindfulness Saved Me From An Incurable Illness

The mind is more powerful than we think.

#mindfulness #yoga
Martel Catalano
July 18 2017
The One Small Step That Can Make A Huge Difference For Your Baby’s Health

This one thing can act as a filter during pregnancy, guarding babies against certain infections and diseases.

#partner #skin care #motherhood
Capen Evans
March 25 2019
Love
Mental Health