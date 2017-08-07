4379 results for

Food Trends

7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including Maine's fight against tobacco, next-level latte art, and how porn affects your sex life.

#art #coffee #news roundup #sex #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 7 2017

The Best Sex Ever Comes Down To Just One Thing

Sex should never stop being fun. Here's the key to keeping it spicy.

#love #relationships #friendship #sexuality #happiness
Jeff Kane, MFT, PhD
April 11 2016
Functional Food

This 1-Ingredient Shot Basically Stops Sugar Cravings In Their Tracks

You'll never look at a cookie in the same way again.

#gut health #drinks #sugar #sugar-free
Liz Moody
January 10 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR 1 Hotels

How To Live More Sustainably (Without Buying A Thing)

Ultra-athlete Rich Roll can't get enough of 1 Hotel South Beach, from its sustainably-sourced design materials to its in-house plant-based cuisine.

#restaurants
mindbodygreen
June 2 2017
Spirituality

How To Harness The Powerful Energy Of Tonight's New Moon In Capricorn

Time to ask yourself if your goals are ambitious enough.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 16 2018
Recipes

6 Sneaky Ways To Add More Plant-Based Protein To Your Day

May your day be rich in protein (and super delicious!).

#foods #food how to #protein #vegetarian #vegan
Sarah Aldrich
May 12 2017
Love

How I Shifted My Thinking After My Husband Died

From this horrific experience, I am far stronger and wiser than I ever could have imagined.

#death
Macara Brachmann
November 4 2015
Mental Health

The Surprising Way CBD Affects Your Brain Health

Is this compound what our brains have been waiting for?

#anxiety #supplements #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 11 2018

This Is The Drink Being Called "The Next Kombucha"

Here at mindbodygreen, we take kombucha pretty seriously. (You should see our office fridge!) So when word got out that another drink was dubbed "the...

#clean food #juice
Emma Loewe
September 22 2015
Climate Change

Meet The Project Runway Winner Who's Trying To Make Us All Environmentalists

She's made stunning dresses out of wigs, guitar picks, and dried mealworms. Do we have your attention yet?

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
January 23 2017
Travel

World Travelers Spill Their Absolute Favorite Vacation Spot

Prepare to add a few lines to your bucket list.

#joy
Emma Loewe
August 18 2017

The One Thing You've Never Tried To Get Vibrant, Youthful Skin

Will it hurt? How sore will I be tomorrow? Is it going to make me sweaty? How much equipment is involved?

#beauty #skin #aging #massage
Allie White
October 1 2015

7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest yoga trend you're going to want to try immediately, an avocado warning, and the...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
November 22 2016
Food Trends

Dollar General Set To Roll Out More Fresh Produce & Healthier Options

Dollar General plans to add fresh produce to more store in 2020.

#news
Eliza Sullivan
December 7 2019
Personal Growth

Chocolate Almond Superfood Snack Balls (Raw, Gluten-Free)

This nutty, chocolate-y snack is a delicious whole-food treat. Make a big batch, refrigerate and take some with you to have on the go. They're great...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #snacks #healthy foods #food
Jon Gabriel
October 27 2014
