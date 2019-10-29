4086 results for

How This Simple Drink Could Help Lower Blood Pressure

Diet and exercise have always been known to help patients suffering from hypertension, but recent research may have found a new innovative method for...

#news #drinks #functional nutrition
Christina Coughlin
January 4
Recipes

This Herbalist's Fermented Cranberry Salsa Is Gut-Healing & Tasty

This spicy, tangy, fruity salsa is a perfect treat.

#gut health #functional nutrition
Devon Young
October 29 2019
Scientists Find What Lack Of Motivation Looks Like In The Brain

This research could pave the way for more personalized treatments for depression.

#news #depression #brain
Jamie Schneider
October 28 2019
Recipes
8 Science-Backed Reasons To Cuddle More

Great news: Hugs are good for your immune system.

#anxiety #stress #hormones
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 21 2018
Functional Food

Eating Chili Peppers 4 Times A Week Reduces Risk Of Death, Study Finds

Spice up your diet, and you just might live longer.

#news #Heart #metabolism #brain
Abby Moore
December 14 2019
Functional Food

These 8 Foods Are Wreaking Havoc On Your Hormones

We thought one of these was a health food!

#hormones
Liz Moody
March 24 2017
10 Detoxifying Foods That Will Support Your Liver All Winter Long

Your liver will love these foods, according to science.

#tea #cleanse #toxins at home #sugar
Nicole Visnic, CCN
February 1 2018
Parenting

Are Your Teens Losing Sleep From Cellphones? These Two Treatments Can Help

Because sleep deprivation in teens is a real concern.

#news #sleep
Alexandra Engler
September 27 2019
Forgot Where You Left Your Keys? Study Shows Exercise Might Help

Keep missing meetings and losing your keys? Try going on a walk.

#news #healthy aging #brain
Abby Moore
November 27 2019
Need To Calm Down? Try This Easy Vagus Nerve Breathing Exercise

It's all about stimulating the vagus nerve.

#breath #stress #anxiety
Kaia Roman
November 27 2019
The Latest On Why Certain Sounds Are Physically & Emotionally Healing

We talked to the doctors prescribing it to their patients.

#stress #mantras #technology
Emma Loewe
September 4 2019
