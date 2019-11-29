5599 results for
The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet
According to Trubow, "They've got tremendous micronutrient concentration!"
What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History
When it comes to labs and blood work, it’s difficult to know exactly what to ask for.
Foggy, Anxious, Irritable? Here's What Toxins Can Do To Your Brain Health
How toxins affect your brain health, including signs, symptoms, and how a plant-based diet can help protect your brain.
These Fitness & Workout Trends Will Get You Moving In 2020
Every year, the ACSM conducts a survey to find the following year's fitness trends.
Panic Attacks & Heart Palpitations? Soothe Your Nervous System Back With This Simple Acupressure Technique
How to soothe your nervous system using acupressure techniques.
The Doctor-Approved Detoxifying Smoothie You'll Want To Drink Every Day This Summer
Every ingredient is chosen for its healing powers.
This Skin-Clearing, Joint-Soothing Remedy May Also Help You Lose Weight
Is this Mother Nature's clear skin solution?
Diets To Watch In 2020: What Is The Noom Diet & How Does The App Work?
One of the most searched diets of 2019 isn't just a diet.
This Is The Future Of Women's Health
mbg does women's health at revitalize 2017.
A Functional Medicine Guide To Bracing Yourself For The Wintertime Blues
Take that, winter blues.
Rhodiola Rosea: Everything You Need To Know About This Adaptogen
Plus, how to add it to your routine.
3 Tests To See If You Have Inflammation, No Doctor Necessary
Do you have chronic underlying inflammation?
You're Probably Not Getting Enough Veggies — Here's A Doc-Approved Hack To Help
No, you don't have to make a kale salad for breakfast every morning.
Why Is Everyone In Wellness Bloated?
Here are the most common causes.
I'm A Functional Medicine Doctor & Here Are The 10 Teas I Drink During Flu Season
Tea is always a good idea.
This Form Of Vitamin B Could Aid In Your Workout Recovery
Bouncing back from a hard workout can be tough.
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Hint: A few of them cause us to crave salty, sugary foods.
The 5 Nonnegotiables Of A Healthy Quarantine, Doctor Approved
Last but not least, make some time for joy.
The One Supplement I Always Take For My Immune System In The Winter
Why mushrooms are my go-to winter supplement, including their immune- and mood-boosting properties.
What Every Person With A Thyroid Condition Needs To Know About Sleep
Diagnosed with a thyroid condition? Here's what you need to know about sleep, including how your thyroid health affects your sleep quality.