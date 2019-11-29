5599 results for

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet

According to Trubow, "They've got tremendous micronutrient concentration!"

#mbgsupplements #superfoods
Christina Coughlin
February 7
Integrative Health

What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History

When it comes to labs and blood work, it’s difficult to know exactly what to ask for.

#Blood Sugar #autoimmune #hormones
Stephanie Eckelkamp
November 29 2019
Integrative Health

Foggy, Anxious, Irritable? Here's What Toxins Can Do To Your Brain Health

How toxins affect your brain health, including signs, symptoms, and how a plant-based diet can help protect your brain.

#inflammation #cleanse #brain #detox
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 5 2019
Motivation

These Fitness & Workout Trends Will Get You Moving In 2020

Every year, the ACSM conducts a survey to find the following year's fitness trends.

#yoga #hiking #technology #hiit #energy
Sarah Regan
December 30 2019
Integrative Health

3 Tests To See If You Have Inflammation, No Doctor Necessary

Do you have chronic underlying inflammation?

#inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 24 2018
The One Supplement I Always Take For My Immune System In The Winter

Why mushrooms are my go-to winter supplement, including their immune- and mood-boosting properties. 

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 10 2019
Integrative Health

What Every Person With A Thyroid Condition Needs To Know About Sleep

Diagnosed with a thyroid condition? Here's what you need to know about sleep, including how your thyroid health affects your sleep quality.

#sleep #thyroid #hormones
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 21 2019