Stress, The Mitochondria & What We Should All Know About The Endocannabinoid System

​Robert Rountree, an integrative and functional medicine physician, explains the connection between stress, anxiety, fatigue and two major systems in...

#cbd #health
mindbodygreen
June 21 2018
Spirituality
Women's Health

Struggling With Low Energy, Unwanted Weight Gain (Or Loss) & Hormonal Imbalance? This Is For You

This hour-long episode is chock-full of helpful information if you've been struggling with your health.

#allergies #anxiety #gut health #autoimmune #hormones
Colleen Wachob
July 3 2018
Sex
Integrative Health

We Asked Our Top Docs What Their Favorite Winter Rituals Are

The best winter rituals according to doctors, including golden milk, Epsom salt baths, and homemade chai tea lattes.

#inflammation #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 27 2018
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Homocysteine: What Is It & What Levels Are Normal?

Even though it's important in certain amounts, when it's too high, it has been linked to autoimmune conditions, heart disease, and more.

#Heart #autoimmune #inflammation #depression #brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 15 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Pure Encapsulations

A Functional Medicine Expert's Supplement Rules To Live By

Knowing what to look for in your supplements is important.

#supplements #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 8 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Rightful

How To Relieve Aches & Pains Naturally — The Right Way

Pain affects your whole body, so shouldn't your treatment do the same? Good question.

#pain #partner
Krista Soriano
February 10
Mental Health
Integrative Health

Bananas May Help Us Fight The Flu, But It's Not How You Think

Before you get too excited, it's not as simple as eating a banana a day.

#news #immunity
Eliza Sullivan
January 22
Integrative Health

5 Science-Backed Herbs That Really Do Their Job

Science-backed herbs that really do their job, including ginger, dandelion, and lemon balm.

#Herbs #supplements
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 9 2019
Motivation
Integrative Health

Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think

Just one hour of sleep deprivation can affect your health.

#sleep #mbgsupplements
Sarah Ellis
March 14
Integrative Health

The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.

#Acupuncture #immunity
Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
March 11
Integrative Health

6 Things You Can Do Every Day to Prevent Cancer: A Doctor Explains

Changes that ultimately lead to cancer take many years to develop, here's what you can do to prevent it now.

#stress #cancer
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
August 24 2017
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

New Study Shows The Impact Of Alcoholism On The Brain, Even If You Don't Drink

Even those who can manage their drinking or avoid alcohol altogether can still be affected by their family's history of drinking.

#alcohol #news #brain
Abby Moore
February 11