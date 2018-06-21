5599 results for
Stress, The Mitochondria & What We Should All Know About The Endocannabinoid System
Robert Rountree, an integrative and functional medicine physician, explains the connection between stress, anxiety, fatigue and two major systems in...
World Oceans Day: Musings On Why The Sea Is Such A Force Of Healing
"Nature is certainly our greatest medicine."
Struggling With Low Energy, Unwanted Weight Gain (Or Loss) & Hormonal Imbalance? This Is For You
This hour-long episode is chock-full of helpful information if you've been struggling with your health.
Is The Key To Revitalizing Your Sex Life ... Acupuncture?
Don't knock it till you try it.
We Asked Our Top Docs What Their Favorite Winter Rituals Are
The best winter rituals according to doctors, including golden milk, Epsom salt baths, and homemade chai tea lattes.
Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Ashley Beckman explains how food can affect our genes.
Homocysteine: What Is It & What Levels Are Normal?
Even though it's important in certain amounts, when it's too high, it has been linked to autoimmune conditions, heart disease, and more.
A Functional Medicine Expert's Supplement Rules To Live By
Knowing what to look for in your supplements is important.
How To Relieve Aches & Pains Naturally — The Right Way
Pain affects your whole body, so shouldn't your treatment do the same? Good question.
This Is How Doing Yoga Once A Week Can Decrease Anxiety & Depression
Researchers identify how yoga improves mental health.
Bananas May Help Us Fight The Flu, But It's Not How You Think
Before you get too excited, it's not as simple as eating a banana a day.
5 Science-Backed Herbs That Really Do Their Job
Science-backed herbs that really do their job, including ginger, dandelion, and lemon balm.
This Workout May Prevent Cognitive Decline & Is Quicker Than You Think
Here's how you can get in on the benefits.
Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think
Just one hour of sleep deprivation can affect your health.
The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity
Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.
6 Things You Can Do Every Day to Prevent Cancer: A Doctor Explains
Changes that ultimately lead to cancer take many years to develop, here's what you can do to prevent it now.
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
Plus, what the future could hold for this ancient medicine.
Is A Kidney Detox Really Necessary? How To Cleanse Your Kidneys Safely
These two bean-shaped organs are small but mighty.
Is It Better For Your Gut To Eat A Big Breakfast Or A Big Dinner?
Experts all pretty much agree.
New Study Shows The Impact Of Alcoholism On The Brain, Even If You Don't Drink
Even those who can manage their drinking or avoid alcohol altogether can still be affected by their family's history of drinking.