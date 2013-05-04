4017 results for

20 Ways To Kick Your Sugar Habit

As the saying goes: everyone's talking about sugar, but what are they doing about it? It’s my fervent wish that they—and you—are working on quitting...

#sugar #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 4 2013

Avoid a Detox Crisis! Common Snags and How to Dodge Them

As natural health enthusiasts, we all love the idea of total-body cleansing and detox, right?

#detox
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
November 14 2012
Motivation

5 Reasons Why I Love Bikram Yoga

No matter what stage of your practice you're in, there are so many reasons to get your yoga on with Bikram.

#bikram yoga #savasana #yogis #yoga
Lisa Consiglio Ryan
May 29 2012
Sex

How To Open Up Sexually If It's Hard For You

Sex isn’t some incidental part of your life or relationship: it’s a massive tool you can use to transform every part of you.

#body positivity #dating #libido
Kim Anami
May 11 2012

How to End Dieting for Good with Yoga

As a yoga teacher, I frequently get asked if yoga can help people break free of dieting trap so that they can start to lose weight for good. What many...

#relationships #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Katrina Love Senn
April 27 2012
Recipes

10 Superfoods In One Delicious Salad: Why Tabouli Is Such A Healthy Dish

Growing up in a Mediterranean home, I was fortunate to experience the benefits of healthy eating at an early age. I came across an article that noted...

#garlic #antioxidant #fiber #calcium #superfoods
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
March 4 2013
Parenting

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

#personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Mental Health
Motivation
Functional Food
Functional Food

3 Reasons Why Juice Cleanses Are Awesome

From Day 3 or 4 I begin to wonder why I even eat food.

#smoothie #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Myk Likhov
March 4 2012
Beauty

13 Dark Spot Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen

These ingredients are skin-clearing powerhouses.

#Herbs #acne #skin care #inflammation
Jessica Ourisman
March 23 2013
Parenting
Beauty
Routines
Meditation
Routines

Reclining Goddess: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the reclining goddess.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 23 2010
Functional Food
Functional Food