20 Ways To Kick Your Sugar Habit
As the saying goes: everyone's talking about sugar, but what are they doing about it? It’s my fervent wish that they—and you—are working on quitting...
Avoid a Detox Crisis! Common Snags and How to Dodge Them
As natural health enthusiasts, we all love the idea of total-body cleansing and detox, right?
5 Reasons Why I Love Bikram Yoga
No matter what stage of your practice you're in, there are so many reasons to get your yoga on with Bikram.
How To Open Up Sexually If It's Hard For You
Sex isn’t some incidental part of your life or relationship: it’s a massive tool you can use to transform every part of you.
How to End Dieting for Good with Yoga
As a yoga teacher, I frequently get asked if yoga can help people break free of dieting trap so that they can start to lose weight for good. What many...
10 Superfoods In One Delicious Salad: Why Tabouli Is Such A Healthy Dish
Growing up in a Mediterranean home, I was fortunate to experience the benefits of healthy eating at an early age. I came across an article that noted...
Trying To Get Pregnant? 13 Secrets To Natural Fertility
Secrets to maximizing fertility naturally.
Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles
Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...
Detox Your Mind in 5-Minutes: The Power of Quantum Cleansing
Is your mind filled with quantum toxins?
5 Reasons Why You'll Love Naked Yoga
You know you want to try it.
5 Reasons To Eat Nutritional Yeast & The Best Ways To Add It To Your Diet
And why you should be, too.
3 Reasons Why Juice Cleanses Are Awesome
From Day 3 or 4 I begin to wonder why I even eat food.
13 Dark Spot Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen
These ingredients are skin-clearing powerhouses.
14 Tips To Minimize Toxins If You're Pregnant (Or Want To Be)
Go all natural with these tips.
10 Natural Ways To Feel Beautiful (And They're Science-Backed, Too)
Looking your best doesn't have to be expensive or unnatural.
Cat Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the cat pose.
Yoga Nidra: The Divine Art of Meditation While Sleeping
How to meditate while sleeping.
Reclining Goddess: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the reclining goddess.
The Physical & Spiritual Meaning Behind Your Cravings
It’s complicated, to say the least.
Is Salmon Good For You? Benefits & Concerns Of This Fatty Fish
The dark side to everyone's favorite fish.