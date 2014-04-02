4120 results for

Anti-Inflammatory Coconut-Turmeric Cauliflower (Vegan)

This Turmeric-Coconut Cauliflower is inspired by Thai flavors and finished with turmeric powder — an important anti-inflammatory spice. Turmeric has...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Mikaela Reuben
April 2 2014

Essential Oils That Beat Brain Fog + Boost Energy? Hell, Yes!

Distracted? Mentally fatigued? Forgetful? Try these 6 essential oils to combat brain fog, stimulate your mind, and increase energy.

#aromatherapy #mind body connection #wellness #energy
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 9 2017
Beauty
Beauty

What Will You Do When You Age? This Woman Has An Idea

It all started with a conversation about gray hair.

#hair #confidence #feminism
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
July 8 2018
Women's Health

Constipation, SIBO & Other GI Issues Can Be A Red Flag For This Condition

Hint: It also causes extremely painful periods and affects one in 10 women.

#gut health #hormones #healthy period #digestion
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 11 2019
Functional Food

10 Ways To Eat Like A Nutritionist

Eating with nutrients in mind can actually taste amazing.

#recipes #food as medicine #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Laura Rosenberg
June 17 2016
Sex

Researchers Have Identified A Big Reason Why Some People Don't Enjoy Sex As Much

As it turns out, your childhood can have a big impact on your adult sex life.

#news #orgasm #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
July 7 2019
Sex
Home

How To Eat, Sleep, And Breathe Like a Yogi

What are some ways we can begin to live like a yogi, off of our yoga mats and out in our day-to-day lives? Here are a few easy ones to get you well on...

#breathing #mindfulness #mind body connection #yoga
Caley Alyssa
June 11 2016
Beauty

3 Simple Ayurvedic Secrets For Great Skin

If it's good enough for Indian royalty, it's good enough for us!

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
June 11 2016
Food Trends

7 More Reasons To Drink Coconut Water

Coconut water is not only an incredibly popular thirst-quencher, but it packs quite the nutritional punch as well.

#superfoods
David Brown
April 4 2015
Healthy Weight
PAID CONTENT FOR Suja

5 Surprising Ways To Heal Your Gut

You can begin to heal your gut by making a few adjustments in your diet and lifestyle that will pave the way for better digestion, less stress, and a...

#gut health #digestion #microbiome
mindbodygreen
March 24 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food
Beauty
Routines

Does Exercise Help Reverse The Effects of Aging?

Your diet isn't the only thing that will help you age gracefully.

#fitness #yoga #fitness sequence
Leigh Weingus
March 20 2017