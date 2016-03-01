4017 results for

Spirituality

A Spiritual Adviser On Why Most Relationships End

In my work as a spiritual adviser, I encounter the same two types of people: people unable to find the ideal relationship, and people who do find that...

#love #relationships #toxic #marriage #personal growth
Chandresh Bhardwaj
March 1 2016
Recipes
Motivation

The Secret To Getting Muscle Definition

Each step in my journey revealed the power we all possess to transform ourselves, inside and out.

#fitness #wellness
Lara Hudson
November 16 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Want Better Sleep? Don't Believe These 3 Sleep Myths We Just Busted

Let's debunk the three most common misconceptions about getting good sleep.

#sleep #partner
mindbodygreen
August 22 2019
Personal Growth

How Connecting With The People & Places Around You Elevates Well-Being

Three ways to foster meaningful connection in your life.

#friendship #gratitude
Ellie Cobb, Ph.D.
August 19 2019
Integrative Health

4 Secrets To Sustainable Weight Loss That Diets Don't Give You

These get-fit secrets are so simple you'll wonder why you haven't thought of them before.

#fitness #weight loss #weight loss success
Sloane Davis
May 17 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food

6 Stress-Busting Techniques From A Cardiologist

For many heart patients, stress is the elephant in the room when we discuss why they missed their goals for proper exercise, nutrition, abstinence...

#anxiety #healing #stress #disease #relaxation
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 12 2014
Food Trends
Beauty
Integrative Health

What's the Difference Between Eastern & Western Medicine?

What’s the difference between a fisherman and a fishmonger?

#Ayurveda #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Emill Kim, LAc
August 20 2012
Functional Food

10 Ways To Eat Like A Nutritionist

Eating with nutrients in mind can actually taste amazing.

#recipes #food as medicine #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Laura Rosenberg
June 17 2016

Hydrate Healthier With This Natural Electrolyte Replacer

We've all heard how important it is to stay hydrated throughout the day and to replenish our electrolytes when we're sick or during a workout, but do...

#nutrition #wellness #water
Amy Shah, M.D.
December 2 2014
Spirituality

This Personality Trait Is Essential To A Successful Career — And So Much More

And it's more important today than ever before.

#Purpose
Emma Loewe
June 18 2018
Functional Food

What A Personal Trainer Wants You To Know About Protein

Yes, you really can be vegan and super strong.

#vegetarian #vegan
Chelsea Lay
May 6 2017
Sex

12 Natural Aphrodisiac Foods

Because, you know, Valentine's Day.

#sex #food
Leah Vanderveldt
February 14 2016

How To Eat, Sleep, And Breathe Like a Yogi

What are some ways we can begin to live like a yogi, off of our yoga mats and out in our day-to-day lives? Here are a few easy ones to get you well on...

#breathing #mindfulness #mind body connection #yoga
Caley Alyssa
June 11 2016
Beauty

3 Simple Ayurvedic Secrets For Great Skin

If it's good enough for Indian royalty, it's good enough for us!

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
June 11 2016