2263 results for

Functional Food
Parenting

It's Way Easier Than You Think: How To Make Your Own Healthy Baby Food

Just when you have your routine mostly locked in—feeding, sleeping, playing—it's time to upend all of that and introduce solids.

#dessert #parentingweek #easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Stephanie Middleberg, M.S., R.D.
September 13 2018
Integrative Health

A Red Currant Smoothie For Glowing Skin

Have you ever felt insecure about your skin? No need to spend thousands of dollars on expensive skin care products! Fresh fruits and vegetables will...

#smoothie #skin #healthy foods #food
Julie Van den Kerchove
June 4 2014
Integrative Health
Spirituality

How To Amp Up Your Self-Care Sunday Routine For Tonight's New Moon In Virgo

​On September 9, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. EDT, the Virgo new moon reawakens our service-oriented and (dare we say it) neurotic sides but also re-connects us...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 9 2018
Food Trends

These Are The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks For Fall

Vegetable-filled tomes from some of the culinary world's biggest names.

#inflammation #grain-free #gluten-free
Liz Moody
September 5 2018
Functional Food

The One Drink You Should Have Every Day If You Want To Fight Inflammation

This often-overlooked beverage is full of disease-fighting antioxidants.

#tea #inflammation #healthy foods
Sylvie Tremblay
August 16 2016
Recipes
Home
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Travel

14 Semi-Brilliant Stay-At-Home Vacay Ideas For The Long Weekend

No matter where you are located or your situation, the idea of an escape probably sounds pretty intriguing right now.

#COVID-19 #Healthy Travel
Alexandra Engler
May 22
Functional Food

8 Quick, Healthy Family Meals A Nutritionist Swears By During Lockdown

Meal planning right now must be efficient and adaptable; these are the dinners I'm leaning on in these challenging times.

#easy meals #dinner
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
May 21
Integrative Health
Women's Health

How I Lost 60 Pounds Without Dieting Or Eliminating Food Groups

Growing up in a Bangladeshi family where food was a way to show love, I had always been chubby. In college, I discovered booze and Domino's Pizza at...

#Paleo #nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success
Syeda Nazmi
April 1 2014
Mental Health

4 Pillars Of My Holistic Approach To Treating Depression

Straight from one of mbg's go-to integrative psychiatrists.

#inflammation #depression
Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 20 2018