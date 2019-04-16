2277 results for

Food Trends
Beauty

How I Naturally Healed My Acne-Prone Skin

Here are the 10 rules I always follow to make sure my skin behaves.

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #skin #first-person
Osha Key
May 18 2015
Recipes

This Cauliflower Soup Has A Delicious High-Fiber Twist

It's also high in protein and heart-healthy ingredients!

#Heart #gut health #protein
Caroline Muggia
June 17 2019
Food Trends
Recipes
Integrative Health

Want To Eat Better? New Study Closely Links Good Sleep & Nutrition

Here's what you need to know about the link between sleep and nutrition.

#sleep #news #functional nutrition
Caroline Muggia
June 9 2019
Recipes
Functional Food

Why You Should Eat Avocados Every Day (If You Aren't Already!)

It’s no secret that I love to eat. My favorite food of all? Avocados. I’m bananas for them! Avocados are truly one of nature’s little miracle foods...

#Paleo #vegetarian #vegan #breakfast #superfoods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 4 2015
Recipes

Vegan Pancakes For One

With the busy lifestyles that many of us lead, it's crucial that we listen to our bodies with regard to cravings. It's not uncommon for us to crave...

#recipes #vegan #breakfast #food #vegan recipes
Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
September 1 2015
Food Trends
Climate Change

How I FINALLY Stopped Wasting Plastic

It doesn't have to be impossible.

#environmentalism
Sacha Dunn
June 30 2017
Beauty
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

Processed Foods Do Indeed Cause Weight Gain, According To New Study

It's the first research of its kind, and it's fascinating.

#news #protein #sugar
Emma Loewe
May 16 2019
Integrative Health

Is Sparkling Water Just As Hydrating As Still? An Expert Weighs In

All you need to know about sparkling water vs. regular water.

#immunity #energy
Caroline Muggia
May 16 2019
Functional Food

These Healthy Cereals Will Make Your Breakfast Infinitely Better

Start your day off on a healthy—and delicious—note.

#breakfast #gluten-free
Liz Moody
May 15 2019
Functional Food

5 Reasons To Eat Blueberries Every Day (If You Aren't Already)

Whether you eat blueberries straight from the bush or use them in delicious salads, breakfast or desserts, chances are, you should be eating more of...

#recipes #food as medicine #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
August 17 2015
Food Trends

The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Desserts

You don't have to give up dessert when switching your diet.

#dessert #gluten-free
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
April 27 2018
Integrative Health

17 Quick & Easy Ways To Detox For Summer

Because spring and summer are the best times for a light cleanse.

#Herbs #fitness #health #detox
Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken
June 11 2017