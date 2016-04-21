2038 results for

Personal Growth

I'm Not An Alcoholic, But Here's How I Knew I Needed To Stop Drinking

No, I'm not a recovering alcoholic. No, I haven’t adopted any radical diets that dictate abstinence, or discovered religion. It’s simply that I...

#alcohol #happiness #addiction #health
Annie Grace
April 21 2016
Mental Health

5 Ways To Rewire Your Brain For Meaningful Life Changes

Contrary to popular approaches, this strategy involves more than just positive thinking or working hard.

#empowerment #power of positive thinking #personal growth #goal setting #intention
Hilary Stokes, PhD, LCSW
November 26 2013
Personal Growth

6 Strategies For Manifesting Your Dream Job

There's nothing more rewarding than loving what you do and doing what you love. Here are six key strategies for making your dream (job) a reality.

#career #productivity #happiness #personal growth #inspiration
Emily Kapit, M.S.
April 19 2016
Integrative Health

Why Healing Your Gut Can Change Your Life

Because your gut health is THAT important.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Jamie Morea
August 13 2017

Why Everything You Do Matters

I was just out of college living in a small southwestern ski town, and planning a move to the Big City. Excited to begin my career as a dancer and...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga #self-acceptance
Alena Gerst, LCSW
November 22 2013
Functional Food

My Skin, Health & Energy Improved Once I Finally Quit This Diet

I'm not here to convince you to eat one way or another. But during my 10 years following a vegan diet, I realized that even though I was eating...

#nutrition #meat #vegetarian #health #vegan
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 12 2016
Personal Growth

10 Reasons I'm Grateful I Grew Up Poor & Different

"I saw advantages in my differences, and even saw positives in growing up in poverty."

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Thai Nguyen
September 19 2014
Food Trends
Functional Food

I’m A Hormone Expert. Here’s What I Eat In A Typical Day

In my practice, I help women balance their hormones naturally—starting with their fork. I have a “food first” philosophy and passionately believe that...

#hormones #health #what I eat in a day #healthy foods
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
March 31 2016
Food Trends

What Food Blogger Allison Day Eats In A Day

What does Allison Day eat? That depends on the season

#what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Allison Day
March 29 2016
Wellness Trends

2012 MindBodyGreen Holiday Gift Guide

This year we partnered with some of our favorite wellness brands to bring you holiday gift ideas for better, healthier and greener living.

#slideshows
Partner Post
December 4 2012
Wellness Trends
Spirituality

Here’s What Happened When I Did Exactly What My Tarot Cards Told Me To

Spoiler alert: It’s been pretty freakin’ magical.

#manifesting
Elizabeth Bobbitt
July 11 2017
Integrative Health

10 Compelling Reasons To Try An Elimination Diet

In all my years as a functional medicine practitioner, I've never seen anything do as much for people's health as the elimination diet. From healing...

#digestion #health #healthy foods #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 20 2016
Routines
Personal Growth

7 Small Money Moves That Will Help You Achieve Your Life Goals

If you do a few small things in your 20s—seriously doable things—you can have a downright luxurious retirement. Fiji, anyone?

#career #money #abundance #personal growth
Nicole Lapin
March 18 2016
Love

This Concept Totally Changed The Way I Think About Jealousy

This is so key to making romantic relationships way less stressful.

#empowerment #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
July 3 2019

The 4 Food Rules I Give My Patients For Healthy Weight Loss

A sustainable weight-loss plan has to acknowledge that one size does not fit all. That's why I recommend these effective nutrition rules, which can...

#nutrition #weight loss #healthy foods
Jamé Heskett, M.D.
March 11 2016
Personal Growth

35 Unexpected Life Lessons I've Learned In 35 Years

Today is my birthday. It seems like a good time to reflect. I've had some amazing life experiences, but learning from these experiences has been...

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #self-awareness #self-care
Shannon Kaiser
March 11 2016
Beauty

The Founder Of THINX Underwear On Breaking Taboos + Rethinking Your Period

Miki Agrawal on finding her tribe, dispelling taboos, and embracing leaks.

#business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
March 11 2016