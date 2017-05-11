3324 results for
Breath Work, Yoga, And Saying Yes To Love: Here's How LeAnn Rimes Healed And Found Her Happy
Childhood fame comes at a price. Here's how LeAnn Rimes took control of her life and became her healthiest self.
Get Fit In 12 Minutes With Your Body Weight & A Jump Rope
Jumping rope is one of the best ways to get in shape.
A Breathing Technique To Bring Mindfulness To Your Workout
How I take time for myself after a long day of coaching clients.
5 Reasons Your Injury Isn't Healing + How To Get Better, Stat
Be patient: It may take as long to fix an injury as it took to create it.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want Healthy, Glowing Skin
Eating fresh, wholesome foods will not only help you get the radiant skin you’re after this summer, but it will also provide many other health...
How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily
The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.
Unleash Your Inner Kid With This Fun, Free Workout (Video)
Playgrounds are not just child's play.
The Weight-Loss Cliché That Sets You Up To Fail
Why this celebrity nutritionists rejects the moderation myth.
8 Things I Learned From Being A Contestant On "The Biggest Loser"
As you might guess, my journey with my weight was not over when the show ended.
5 Ways To Use Aromatherapy On The Road
School's out for summer — so it's time to hit the road. Whether you're planning a weekend staycation or an exotic island getaway, aromatherapy can...
Meal Planning Sounds Hard. Here's Why It Doesn't Have To Be
Think like a meal planner—even if you'll never meal plan
11 Tough Questions All Yoga Teachers Should Ask Themselves
Friendly Warning: Serious topic ahead!
The #1 Change That Could Reduce Anxiety (That Almost No One Tries)
"I had so much anxiety this weekend," a client will share with me during a Monday session.
How Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro Helped Me Take Control Of My Panic Attacks
"It is possible to push yourself more than you ever thought you could and come out on the other side still breathing, still feeling, still smiling."
7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True
Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.
5 Reasons Everyone Should Do Wheel Pose
Including wheels in your workout just once or twice a week can give you all the benefits this incredible exercise has to offer.
7 Reasons To Modify Your Yoga Practice With Props
Seven reasons to turn your physical practice of YOGA into YOGAtherapy.
I’m a Registered Dietitian. Here’s What People Get Wrong About A Plant-Based Diet
Plant-based eating explained.
The Secret To Finding "The One"
We're all on a mission to find "The One." That perfect partner who makes us feel enlightened, happy and whole from the inside-out.
What I Learned From My Husband's Sex Addiction
The issues my husband struggled with ranged from cheating to engaging in virtual sexual relationships in online chatrooms.