2042 results for

Personal Growth
Spirituality

Yoga & Religion: Can't We Get Along?

The long contested debate between religion, spirituality and yoga is one that clearly states, "yoga and Christianity shouldn’t dabble with each...

#yogis #yoga #spirituality
Heather Morton
June 14 2012
Love

Is It Possible To Be Scared Of Love? Here's What To Do

Here's how to identify your fears in a relationship.

#single life #dating #fear
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 22 2013

10 Must-Read Books for Yogis

While there are many powerful and well-circulated ‘yoga books’ that get used and reused for teacher trainings and programs, as well as self-knowledge,...

#product reviews #books #meditation #mindfulness #yoga teacher training
Derek Beres
June 8 2012

Why Angelina Jolie Did The Right Thing

Like pretty much everyone else this week, I paid a lot of attention to Angelina Jolie’s very brave decision to publicize her prophylactic bilateral...

#celebrity #healing #angelina jolie #wellness #cancer
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
May 17 2013
Routines

Scared of a Home Yoga Practice? Overcome These 6 Common Fears!

If the words “home practice” frighten you or bring up thoughts of anxiety, fear no more!

#yogis #yoga #home
Liz Vartanian
June 6 2012
Women's Health
Functional Food

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa, The Nutrient-Dense, Gluten-Free Seed

There are more than 120 varieties of this Incan superfood!

#superfoods
Sarah Ellis
May 31 2012
Sex

How Sex Can Be a Portal to the Divine

This is the essence of conscious, powerful sex: using our intimate connection to transform our lives.

#Herbs #healing #relationships #visualization #sex
Kim Anami
May 26 2012

Why My Failure To Complete A Yoga Challenge Wasn't A Failure

One of my favorite yoga instructors always reminds us during vinyasa classes, “It’s yoga practice, not yoga perfect.” Until I started practicing hot...

#confidence #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #spirituality
Tamar Siegel
April 25 2013

What I Learned Growing Up in a War Zone

My father, who is Lebanese, came to the US in the 1950s to study, and met my mother while he was in graduate school in New Jersey. Soon after they...

#personal growth
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
April 8 2013
Women's Health
Food Trends

It's Official: These Are Going To Be The Biggest Food Trends This Spring

Unicorns, anxiety-reducing brownies and food that'll put you straight to sleep.

#sleep #anxiety #tea #sugar
Liz Moody
March 21 2017
Motivation
Motivation

Joe Cross: Life After Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead

We were thrilled to catch up with Joe and learn about his adventures in healthy living.

#personal growth #cleanse #juicing #healthy foods #food
Kerry Shaw
March 5 2013
Recipes

10 Superfoods In One Delicious Salad: Why Tabouli Is Such A Healthy Dish

Growing up in a Mediterranean home, I was fortunate to experience the benefits of healthy eating at an early age. I came across an article that noted...

#garlic #antioxidant #fiber #calcium #superfoods
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
March 4 2013
Personal Growth

Friended by Jane Fonda

One woman's experience working with Jane Fonda.

#celebrity #fitness #yoga #inspiration
Tara Stiles
July 21 2010
Personal Growth
Food Trends

Top 5 Veg-Friendly Football Stadiums

The most vegetarian-friendly football stadiums, according to PETA.

#PETA
mindbodygreen
November 15 2010
Home

Is Your Home Making You Lazy? 6 Feng Shui Tips To Boost Your Home's Energy

The goal of a well-balanced home is to add a little motivation & focus where you need it, rather than turn your home into a circus.

#raw foods #happiness #feng shui tips
Dana Claudat
November 29 2012