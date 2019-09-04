9842 results for

Recipes

5 Dinners That Start With A Bag Of Broccoli Rice

It's an easy way to get dinner on the table, stat.

#vegetarian #easy meals #vegan
Liz Moody
September 4 2019

How To Make Eating A Spiritual Experience

How you produce, prepare, serve, and eat your food is just as important as the nutritional content of the food itself.

#food as medicine #mind body connection #health #healthy foods #food
Jamison Monroe
October 19 2016
Integrative Health
Recipes

This Detoxifying (Vegan!) Thanksgiving Side Dish Takes Just 10 Minutes To Make

Designed by an award-winning cookbook author but easy enough for any home cook.

#salads #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 16 2017
Integrative Health

TCM Secrets For Stellar Digestion (Hint: Essential Oils Are Involved)

This year, why not sneak a little Roman chamomile to the Thanksgiving table?

#essential oils #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Marc J. Gian, LAc, LMT
November 16 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Yes, You Can Treat Arthritis Naturally. Here's How To Decrease Inflammation & Pain

"After years of working with patients, I realized a few key things about osteoarthritis."

#inflammation
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
November 16 2017
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR REBBL

This Company Is Changing How We Choose What To Drink—And We’re Here For It

Candy-colored sports drinks, meal-replacement shakes, and shot-sized concoctions promising hours of energy are so old school by now. These days, we...

#partner #drinks
mindbodygreen
October 12 2018
Recipes

Um, Avocado Butter Exists & You're Going To Be Addicted To It

Nutritional therapy practitioner Noelle Tarr and paleo diet expert Stefani Ruper share why they love avocado butter in their four-week food and...

#mbgfoodwithbenefits
Caroline Muggia
October 25 2018
Food Trends

5 Raw Food Mistakes You Don't Want to Make

Some easy mistakes that you want to avoid in order to be a happy, healthy and thriving individual while eating raw.

#Raw Food #wellness #organic food #vegan #healthy foods
Simone Samuels
August 19 2012
Functional Food

Which Is The Best Hormone-Balancing Diet? The Definitive Ranking

Paleo, vegan, Mediterranean, keto—we sort through them all.

#hormones
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 4 2018
Recipes
Food Trends

On A Keto Diet? Here's Your Ultimate Starter Shopping List

Plus, what to make with everything you buy.

#fats #easy meals #ketogenic
Liz Moody
August 23 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Gaia Herbs

These 6 Ingredients Make Up The Perfect Ayurvedic Drink

This is the perfect winter tonic to cozy up with!

#Ayurveda #turmeric
mindbodygreen
January 30 2018
Integrative Health

I'm A Cardiologist & I Tried A Vegan Keto Diet. Here's What Happened

Plus, the science behind a vegan keto diet.

#vegan #ketogenic
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 14 2019
Food Trends
Parenting

Why Chronic Inflammation Is On The Rise In Children

Why chronic inflammation is one the rise in children—and exactly what to do if your kid has eczema, allergies, or asthma.

#allergies #supplements #skin care #inflammation
Gabriella Safdieh, M.D.
November 13 2018