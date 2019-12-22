9713 results for
New Research Cites A Few Suggestions To Combat Holiday Moodiness
A report based on previous research found that sugar intake and depression tend to go hand in hand.
The Most Important Nutrients For Optimal Energy ALL Day Long
All-day energy? Sign us up!
Elon Musk's Brother Wants To Bring Silicon-Style Innovation To School Food
"Every child deserves to thrive in healthy environments that connect them to real food," said Musk.
These Are The Best Natural All-Purpose Cleaners At Whole Foods Market
Including one not-yet-on-shelves item.
The Sneaky Culprit Preventing Weight Loss
A doctor explains.
The 5 Rules Drew Barrymore Followed To Lose Weight & Heal Her Gut
Celeb nutritionist Kimberly Snyder exclusively shares.
How Healthy Is Protein Powder? Here's What You Need To Know
My favorite question, answered.
Ripple Co-Founder Adam Lowry On Greenwashing & The Future Of Plant-Based Food
You won't want to miss his ingenious approach to work-life balance.
10 Ways to Manage and Heal Your Skin
From standard acne, to eczema, to psoriasis, to mysterious red bumps that no one seems to be able to diagnose, dermatology is a hot topic.
Want To Go Vegan? The 5 Things You Need To Do First
A functional doctor's tips for making the diet successfully stick.
The 5 Best Winter Vegetables For Fighting Inflammation
Plus, exactly how to use them in your everyday cooking!
Childhood Cereal Is Getting A Healthy Makeover & We Are Here For It
Breakfast cereal is finally growing up.
Not Sure What To Do With Leftovers? How About This 15-Minute Green Goddess Salad
It reduces waste and is delicious!
Why Whole Foods' Newest Beer Is Made Out Of Old Bread
We'll cheers to that.
7 Steps to Naturally Conquer Allergies
Here are some easy ways to beat allergies this and every Spring.
This Is The Absolute Best Food For Fighting Inflammation, According To A Top Doctor
With an easy recipe to incorporate it into your daily diet.
Nicole Kidman's Favorite Food Is The Key To Saving The Environment
But are you brave enough to eat it?
The World's Wild Potatoes Might Save Their Domesticated Cousins
Global collection efforts looked to provide the basis for strengthening our crops.
This Popular New Kitchen Appliance Might Be The Secret To Making Vegetables Taste Delicious
Is it worth your money? We investigate.
How To Free Yourself Of Food Cravings + Regain Control Of Your Life
Finding your happy weight—and staying there—is harder than we'd like to admit.