Mental Health

New Research Cites A Few Suggestions To Combat Holiday Moodiness

A report based on previous research found that sugar intake and depression tend to go hand in hand.

#news #holiday #sugar
Eliza Sullivan
December 22 2019
Food Trends

Elon Musk's Brother Wants To Bring Silicon-Style Innovation To School Food

"Every child deserves to thrive in healthy environments that connect them to real food," said Musk.

#empowerment #news
Elizabeth Inglese
January 19 2018
Healthy Weight
Functional Food

The 5 Rules Drew Barrymore Followed To Lose Weight & Heal Her Gut

Celeb nutritionist Kimberly Snyder exclusively shares.

#gut health #Ayurveda #probiotics
Kimberly Snyder
February 12 2019
Recovery
Functional Food

Ripple Co-Founder Adam Lowry On Greenwashing & The Future Of Plant-Based Food

You won't want to miss his ingenious approach to work-life balance.

#mbgpodcast #plants #protein
Jason Wachob
June 12 2018
Beauty

10 Ways to Manage and Heal Your Skin

From standard acne, to eczema, to psoriasis, to mysterious red bumps that no one seems to be able to diagnose, dermatology is a hot topic.

#gluten #healing #stress #skin #detox
Dr. Julie Hara
October 15 2012
Food Trends

Want To Go Vegan? The 5 Things You Need To Do First

A functional doctor's tips for making the diet successfully stick.

#easy meals #vegan
Neal Barnard, M.D.
February 8 2019
Functional Food

The 5 Best Winter Vegetables For Fighting Inflammation

Plus, exactly how to use them in your everyday cooking!

#inflammation
Dawna Stone
December 30 2017
Food Trends
Recipes
Change-Makers
Integrative Health

7 Steps to Naturally Conquer Allergies

Here are some easy ways to beat allergies this and every Spring.

#Herbs #healing #wellness #healthy foods #food
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
May 22 2012
Functional Food
Food Trends
Food Trends

The World's Wild Potatoes Might Save Their Domesticated Cousins

Global collection efforts looked to provide the basis for strengthening our crops.

#news #social good #organic food #climate change
Eliza Sullivan
December 4 2019
Food Trends
Functional Food

How To Free Yourself Of Food Cravings + Regain Control Of Your Life

Finding your happy weight—and staying there—is harder than we'd like to admit.

#cravings #weight loss #health
Kate Martino, M.S., PA-C
April 25 2017