Melissa Hartwig Shares The Secret To Making Your Whole30 Results Last

Need help transitioning from Day 30 to Day 31? Melissa Hartwig's got your back.

#Whole30 #news
Elizabeth Inglese
February 1 2018
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Inflammation

Plus, the tests to ask your doctor for.

#inflammation
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
October 3 2018
These Are The Best Best Health Books That Came Out In 2018

These are the best health books of 2018, including Resilient, The Longevity Diet, and How to Be Well.

#gluten #books #longevity #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 31 2018
3 Weeknight Dinner Recipes Using Yogurt

We came across Janet Fletcher's new book, Yogurt, and were struck by the many ways this probiotic-rich condiment could be used, and not just in...

#healthy recipes #dairy #food #whole foods
Janet Fletcher
April 1 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

These 3 Deliciously Festive Apps Come Together In Under 10 Minutes

This yummy finger food recipe is a timesaver, perfect for the holiday season upon us.

#Herbs #partner #holiday
mindbodygreen
November 12 2018
3 Steps For Community Volunteering If You Don't Know Where To Start

Here are some resources and tips to get you started!

#social good
Caroline Muggia
April 24 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

These Caramel Ice Pops Are The Perfect Healthy Summer Treat

There is a way to curb your cravings with better-for-you alternatives that actually taste good.

#dessert #partner #plants #organic food #vegan
Carlene Thomas, R.D.
June 25 2018
When Should Therapy Become Your Self-Care Practice?

Whether you're a morning or a nighttime meditator, there's a recipe for you.

#Food with Benefits
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
March 24 2018
This Company Has A Genius Way To Make Local Produce Available Year Round

You can save the environment—and your local economy—from your supermarket.

#news #environmentalism
Liz Moody
December 11 2017
New Study Finds That Eating Just A Little Less May Have Big Health Benefits

Even if you're not interested in losing weight, could eating a little less be good for you?

#news
Leigh Weingus
March 27 2018
