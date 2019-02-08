6433 results for

Healthy Weight

The Best Diet For Your Blood Sugar, According To Mayo Clinic Research

New study shows that an individualized diet is most effective for managing blood sugar.

#news #Blood Sugar #hormones #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 8 2019
Healthy Weight

Can Intuitive Eating Really Help You Lose Weight?

If you don't tune into your body, maintaining your weight will always be a struggle.

#empowerment
Kate Martino, M.S., PA-C
February 27 2018
Healthy Weight
Functional Food

The Secret To Making Everything You Cook Healthier & Way More Delicious

Trick everyone into thinking you're a professional chef in less than five minutes.

#inflammation #vegetarian #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
September 10 2019
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick

You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.

#digestion #Acupuncture
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
July 10 2018
Food Trends
Integrative Health

The Renal Diet: Here's How To Eat For Your Kidneys

What you need to know about the renal diet, including how to eat for optimal kidney health and function.

#gut health #microbiome
Marvin Singh, M.D.
November 8 2018
Functional Food

5 Hacks For Making A Plant-Based Diet More Budget-Friendly

You don't need to compromise quality to save money.

#vegetarian #vegan
Melissa Copeland
July 28 2019
Functional Food

Found: Gisele & Tom Brady's Secret Vegan Protein Source

Everything you need to know about the athlete and supermodel's new protein powder.

#news #protein #vegan
Liz Moody
January 29 2019
Functional Food
Food Trends

New Yelp Feature Makes Healthy Eating WAY Easier

New Yelp app feature allows you to personalize search results based on interests, lifestyle preferences, and, most importantly, dietary restrictions.

#news #vegetarian #vegan #ketogenic #gluten-free
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 27 2019
How To Get Your Probiotic Past Your Stomach Acids Alive

Read on to find out what happens to a probiotic after you ingest it.

#gut health #partner #probiotics
mindbodygreen
January 14 2019
This Is The Co-Founder Of Whole30's Favorite Bacon Treat

A sweet-and-savory treat, with BACON?! Count us in!

#Whole30
mindbodygreen
February 1 2018
Integrative Health

Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain

Gastroparesis: Here's what you need to know about natural treatment options, including diets and supplements.

#gut health #digestion
Marvin Singh, M.D.
October 22 2018
Recipes
Integrative Health