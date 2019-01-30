6352 results for

Functional Food
Here’s Every Product In Weleda’s New Skin Food Line (And Our Editors’ First Impressions)

Farm-to-face labels are tossed around plenty in the beauty world, but this Swiss brand is legitimate.

#partner #skin care
Krista Soriano
November 19 2018
The 9 Biggest Problems You'll Run Into When Trying To Quit Sugar (And How To Solve Each)

If you've tried to quit sugar and failed, you need to read this ASAP.

#sugar #sugar-free
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 18 2018
Integrative Health
Thinking Beyond Sustainability: How Regenerative Farming Can Save Our Planet

We need to fix a broken system if we want things to get better, and regenerative agriculture provides some of the most tangible results that...

#partner #plants
Krista Soriano
April 22 2019
Women's Health
Researchers May Have Found A Cause & Treatment For This Common Gut Issue

A lack of some bacteria in the gut seems to be linked to this disease.

#news #gut health #microbiome
Eliza Sullivan
February 26
4 Things That Happen When You Switch Over to a Plant-Rich Skincare Regimen

Dive in and you might notice the many benefits of switching to a natural routine.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
November 1 2018
Sensitive To Gluten? You May Actually Have This Similar Allergy

This sneaky protein may be the culprit for your gluten intolerance.

#allergies #gluten #gluten-free
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
January 10
Off-the-Grid
The 5 Principles Of An Ideal Anti-Inflammation Diet

It's not nearly as complicated as you think.

#inflammation
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
December 4 2017
Climate Change
Healthy Weight

Eating Less Won't Help You Lose Weight (But Here's What Will)

Will this study finally put an end to calorie counting?

#news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 22 2018
Food Trends
How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., says this is the best way to replenish your energy.

#gut health #inflammation #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
February 7