9850 results for
6 Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol
Elevated cholesterol increases the risk of death due to cardiovascular disease. It's currently recommended that total blood cholesterol (your "bad"...
I'm A Cancer Survivor. Here's How I Brought An Integrative Approach To My Conventional Treatment
Today, I’m an 18-year brain tumor survivor. My journey has been amazingly transformative as a brain tumor patient, woman, and human being. As I...
Raw Recipe: Mind-Blowing Vegan Lasagna
Before I was gluten free, I was a HUGE fan of pasta. But then I went vegan and now try to eat as much raw food as I can. It just makes me feel better.
Have Cardiologists Been Getting This Wrong For Years? Here's What You Need To Know
A new study calls heart stents into question; here's what you need to know.
6 Tips To Recover Faster After A Workout
Did you know that proper recovery is as important as exercise when it comes to getting stronger, faster and fitter?
Raw, Vegan Banana Bread With Cashew Cream Icing
I love how it turned out. I hope you do, too!
Why Minimalist Vacations Make Us Happier — According To Science
Go and get lost. You just might find something you didn’t expect.
17 Simple Tips To Detoxify Your Life
Your environment is one of the greatest factors in shaping the health of your hormones and thus your overall health. Sadly, our environment is loaded...
How I Conquered A Life-Threatening Illness: A Doctor's Story
My story
I Finally Stopped Trying To Change My Body. Here's How
At five feet tall, I’m short. There is no gap between my thighs, and there never has been. I have some extra softness at the hips. And I'm OK with...
Is Peanut Butter Actually Bad For You?
Should you be spending that extra money on almond butter every time?
3 Easy Ways To Find Clean Cosmetics
Your favorite personal care products could be laced with potentially harmful chemicals, so how do you tell the good from the bad among the thousands...
How To Achieve Self-Actualization: 19 Traits Described By Psychologists
"What humans can be, they must be."
If You're Feeling Scatterbrained Lately, Here's Why + What Can Actually Help
We explore the healthy aging supplement.
Kill Your Cold Naturally: 8 Holistic Secrets You May Not Know!
Fast-acting and natural ways to avoid or recover from a cold.
This Form Of Vitamin B Could Aid In Your Workout Recovery
Bouncing back from a hard workout can be tough.
The Healthy Fat No One Talks About & Why You Should Be Eating It
Sea buckthorn oil might be the next superfood.
Fat Will Help You Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life: Here's How
Because the concept of "fat" is pretty misunderstood.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Turning to purpose and impact offers Meena Harris some comfort.