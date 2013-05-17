9850 results for

6 Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol

Elevated cholesterol increases the risk of death due to cardiovascular disease. It's currently recommended that total blood cholesterol (your "bad"...

Michael T. Murray, N.D.
May 17 2013
I'm A Cancer Survivor. Here's How I Brought An Integrative Approach To My Conventional Treatment

Today, I’m an 18-year brain tumor survivor. My journey has been amazingly transformative as a brain tumor patient, woman, and human being. As I...

Jeannine Walston
May 17 2016

Raw Recipe: Mind-Blowing Vegan Lasagna

Before I was gluten free, I was a HUGE fan of pasta. But then I went vegan and now try to eat as much raw food as I can. It just makes me feel better.

Hayley Hobson
July 25 2013
Have Cardiologists Been Getting This Wrong For Years? Here's What You Need To Know

A new study calls heart stents into question; here's what you need to know.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 3 2017
6 Tips To Recover Faster After A Workout

Did you know that proper recovery is as important as exercise when it comes to getting stronger, faster and fitter?

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
October 27 2013
Why Minimalist Vacations Make Us Happier — According To Science

Go and get lost. You just might find something you didn’t expect.

Cyrena Lee
November 3 2017

17 Simple Tips To Detoxify Your Life

Your environment is one of the greatest factors in shaping the health of your hormones and thus your overall health. Sadly, our environment is loaded...

Jessica Sepel
May 22 2013

I Finally Stopped Trying To Change My Body. Here's How

At five feet tall, I’m short. There is no gap between my thighs, and there never has been. I have some extra softness at the hips. And I'm OK with...

Meghan Telpner
May 15 2016
Is Peanut Butter Actually Bad For You?

Should you be spending that extra money on almond butter every time?

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
November 1 2017

3 Easy Ways To Find Clean Cosmetics

Your favorite personal care products could be laced with potentially harmful chemicals, so how do you tell the good from the bad among the thousands...

Heather White
March 17 2015
Kill Your Cold Naturally: 8 Holistic Secrets You May Not Know!

Fast-acting and natural ways to avoid or recover from a cold.

Elissa Goodman
October 28 2013
Fat Will Help You Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life: Here's How

Because the concept of "fat" is pretty misunderstood.

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
October 31 2017
