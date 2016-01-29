9744 results for
Amelia Freer's Ultimate Weekday Lunch: Chickpea + Eggplant Salad
Whether we're brown-bagging our lunch or hopping on a plane, Amanda Freer's chickpea salad is perfect for keeping us going on busy days.
Perfume Changing Color Over Time? Here's What It Really Means
It doesn't necessarily mean it's expired.
Plants Are Super Powerful In Feng Shui — Here Are 5 Reasons Why
As if you needed another excuse to get that monstera you've been eyeing.
What Runner & Olympic Hopeful Becky Wade Eats In A Day
This fast foodie bakes her own bread, loves to snack, and never counts calories.
7 Ways To Detox Every Day (That Don't Involve Juicing)
I find that our bodies are happiest and healthiest when we offer support with smart detox strategies. But detoxing and cleansing isn't just for the...
I'm A Cancer Survivor: Here Are The 4 Things I Do To Stay Well Every Single Day
Hint: Her mornings start with magnesium oil and coffee.
10 Things You Need To Know Today (August 9)
All the wellness news you need to know including Donald Trump's diet, the caffeine situation at the Olympics, and color-changing sneakers.
How Much Vitamin D You Actually Need + How To Get It
Nearly 50 billion people are vitamin D deficient. Here's how not to be one of them.
5 Things That Happened When I Started Taking Ashwagandha Every Day
Can this ayurvedic herb really banish brain fog and increase energy?
Got Pulp? 5 Delicious Ways To Use Pulp After Juicing
According to the American Dietetic Association, people need to consume between 25 and 38 grams of fiber a day, but most Americans get nowhere near...
10 Things Fit, Healthy People Do Differently Every Day
I’m not too deep a thinker when it comes to why I exercise. Having started gymnastics at six years old, fitness was an integral part of my childhood...
A Healthier Latke With Sweet Potatoes + Tofu Sour Cream
A healthy Hanukkah.
This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now
How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”
Every Question You Ever Had About Sugar—Answered
Sweet talk our experts with your deepest, darkest questions about sugar.
REBBL CEO Sheryl O'Loughlin On Overcoming An Eating Disorder, Hiring Smart & Why Balance Is BS
Find out how this rock-star entrepreneur grew not one, not two, but three wellness empires.
Sure, Bone Broth. But Which Bones Should You Actually Use?
Bone broth is about as close as any food could be to qualifying as a magical elixir. From healing the digestive tract and detoxifying organs to...
Wine With Lunch? Why Not?
When I lived in France, doing research on the brain, I ate in the neurological hospital every afternoon. When you eat in the neurological hospital,...
A Nourishing Bowl With Turmeric From NYC's Dimes Restaurant
Eating this super-balanced bowl is a great way to kick off a healthy new year.
These 5 New Books On Climate Change Are Terrifying & So Important
We think they should be required reading for anyone living in 2019.
You Might Think You're Highly Sensitive, When Really, You're This
It’s time to acknowledge your incredible gifts. You have an insight into life and unseen realities that most people don’t begin to understand.