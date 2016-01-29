9744 results for

Recipes

Amelia Freer's Ultimate Weekday Lunch: Chickpea + Eggplant Salad

Whether we're brown-bagging our lunch or hopping on a plane, Amanda Freer's chickpea salad is perfect for keeping us going on busy days.

Amelia Freer
January 29 2016
Beauty
Home

Plants Are Super Powerful In Feng Shui — Here Are 5 Reasons Why

As if you needed another excuse to get that monstera you've been eyeing.

Dana Claudat
May 9 2019
Food Trends

What Runner & Olympic Hopeful Becky Wade Eats In A Day

This fast foodie bakes her own bread, loves to snack, and never counts calories.

Becky Wade
June 30 2016

7 Ways To Detox Every Day (That Don't Involve Juicing)

I find that our bodies are happiest and healthiest when we offer support with smart detox strategies. But detoxing and cleansing isn't just for the...

Meghan Telpner
September 6 2015

10 Things You Need To Know Today (August 9)

All the wellness news you need to know including Donald Trump's diet, the caffeine situation at the Olympics, and color-changing sneakers.

Leigh Weingus
August 9 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR COOLA Suncare

How Much Vitamin D You Actually Need + How To Get It

Nearly 50 billion people are vitamin D deficient. Here's how not to be one of them.

mindbodygreen
June 28 2017
Functional Food

5 Things That Happened When I Started Taking Ashwagandha Every Day

Can this ayurvedic herb really banish brain fog and increase energy?

Shannon Dyson
May 14 2017

Got Pulp? 5 Delicious Ways To Use Pulp After Juicing

According to the American Dietetic Association, people need to consume between 25 and 38 grams of fiber a day, but most Americans get nowhere near...

Osha Key
September 10 2015

10 Things Fit, Healthy People Do Differently Every Day

I’m not too deep a thinker when it comes to why I exercise. Having started gymnastics at six years old, fitness was an integral part of my childhood...

Lara Hudson
January 27 2015
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now

How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”

mindbodygreen
May 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Every Question You Ever Had About Sugar—Answered

Sweet talk our experts with your deepest, darkest questions about sugar.

mindbodygreen
August 1 2017
Wellness Trends

REBBL CEO Sheryl O'Loughlin On Overcoming An Eating Disorder, Hiring Smart & Why Balance Is BS

Find out how this rock-star entrepreneur grew not one, not two, but three wellness empires.

Jason Wachob
August 1 2017

Sure, Bone Broth. But Which Bones Should You Actually Use?

Bone broth is about as close as any food could be to qualifying as a magical elixir. From healing the digestive tract and detoxifying organs to...

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
May 2 2015

Wine With Lunch? Why Not?

When I lived in France, doing research on the brain, I ate in the neurological hospital every afternoon. When you eat in the neurological hospital,...

Will Clower, PhD
July 18 2014
Recipes

A Nourishing Bowl With Turmeric From NYC's Dimes Restaurant

Eating this super-balanced bowl is a great way to kick off a healthy new year.

Alissa Wagner
January 24 2016
Climate Change

These 5 New Books On Climate Change Are Terrifying & So Important

We think they should be required reading for anyone living in 2019.

Emma Loewe
May 2 2019
Personal Growth

You Might Think You're Highly Sensitive, When Really, You're This

It’s time to acknowledge your incredible gifts. You have an insight into life and unseen realities that most people don’t begin to understand.

Carla Savetsky
June 24 2017