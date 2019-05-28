9744 results for

Integrative Health

Lowering Your Cholesterol May Reduce Your Risk Of This Dementia

These are the lifestyle changes to make to reduce your cholesterol.

#news #brain
Caroline Muggia
May 28 2019
Functional Food
Food Trends

What Your Plate Says About Your Personality

General guidelines on how to gauge personality based on food choices — see if any of these descriptions hold true for your dinner dates!

#wellness #healthy foods #food
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
December 26 2014
Recipes

22 Tricks To Avoid Bloating

Many of us struggle with high levels of inflammation in our system, a symptom of our over-processed and convenience-focused eating lifestyle.

#Herbs #tea #inflammation #coconut milk #coffee
Debra K
April 3 2014
Spirituality

20 Unexpected Wellness Heroes Of 2015

These 20 celebs inspired us with their honest messages about mental and physical well-being this year, and we salute them for starting productive...

#celebrity #nutrition #sexuality #wellness #body image
Emma Loewe
December 31 2015
Integrative Health

The Diet That Helped My Kids' Eczema (And Made My Whole Family Healthier)

When Maya was about 7 years old, I started to notice the correlation between her eczema flare-ups and the food she was eating.

#raw foods #skin #vegan #healthy foods
Ulla Kaczmarek
September 15 2015

7 Ways To Soothe Stress & Anxiety (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

Answer this question: When you've had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, what's the first thing you do?

#anxiety #stress #relaxation #health #stress management
Dr. Susan Albers
December 30 2015

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 15, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including the yam giving matcha a run for its money, a new development in sports injury research, and the...

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
August 15 2017

The Only 8 Tricks You Need To Cook Healthy Food That's Actually Delicious

There's nothing inspiring about a bowl of bland, flavorless quinoa. Sure, it might be “healthy,” but where's the joy? Where’s the pleasure?

#healthy foods #chefs #food
Seamus Mullen
September 14 2015
Mental Health

The One Antioxidant I Recommend For Overall Health

Hint: You can find it in some of your favorite fish.

#antioxidant #healthy foods
Gerald Cysewski, Ph.D.
August 19 2016

What Most Doctors Get Wrong About Health: A Cardiologist Explains

It's time to wind back the harms of too much medicine and prescribe a little more food instead.

#nutrition #heart disease #health #diabetes #healthy foods
Dr. Aseem Malhotra
August 18 2016
The No. 1 Way To Find Clean Products At Target

How To Spot Nontoxic Products In The Cleaning Aisle

#partner
mindbodygreen
May 22 2019
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 24, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a new study on antioxidants, lakes full of algae, and drilling on Alaska's coast.

#news #supplements #news roundup
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 24 2018

Carrot + Miso Soup Recipe From Crunchy Radish

Topped with crunchy dukkah (a combination of nuts, seeds, and spices), it's the perfect warming lunch or dinner.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
February 3 2016
Functional Food

6 Brain-Boosting Foods That Should Be In Every Kitchen

One of the most important things you can do for your brain's health is eat brain-boosting foods. So here are six foods you can find at any...

#nutrition #green tea #turmeric #healthy foods #superfoods
Lisa Wimberger
November 30 2014
Recipes

15-Minute Dinner: Thai Vegetable + Chickpea Curry

I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
September 28 2015

6 Reasons Your Thyroid Medication Might Not Be Working

As many as 20 million Americans have some form of a thyroid problem.

#hormones #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 11 2015