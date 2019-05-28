9744 results for
Lowering Your Cholesterol May Reduce Your Risk Of This Dementia
These are the lifestyle changes to make to reduce your cholesterol.
14 Rules I Follow When Eating Fruit
14 rules I follow when eating fruit.
What Your Plate Says About Your Personality
General guidelines on how to gauge personality based on food choices — see if any of these descriptions hold true for your dinner dates!
These 5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Granola Bars Will Be Your New Favorite Snack
Salty, crunchy, and just a bit sweet.
22 Tricks To Avoid Bloating
Many of us struggle with high levels of inflammation in our system, a symptom of our over-processed and convenience-focused eating lifestyle.
20 Unexpected Wellness Heroes Of 2015
These 20 celebs inspired us with their honest messages about mental and physical well-being this year, and we salute them for starting productive...
The Diet That Helped My Kids' Eczema (And Made My Whole Family Healthier)
When Maya was about 7 years old, I started to notice the correlation between her eczema flare-ups and the food she was eating.
7 Ways To Soothe Stress & Anxiety (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)
Answer this question: When you've had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, what's the first thing you do?
6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 15, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including the yam giving matcha a run for its money, a new development in sports injury research, and the...
The Only 8 Tricks You Need To Cook Healthy Food That's Actually Delicious
There's nothing inspiring about a bowl of bland, flavorless quinoa. Sure, it might be “healthy,” but where's the joy? Where’s the pleasure?
The One Supplement This Psychiatrist Always Recommends To Her Patients
Is this the best thing you can do for your mental health?
The One Antioxidant I Recommend For Overall Health
Hint: You can find it in some of your favorite fish.
What Most Doctors Get Wrong About Health: A Cardiologist Explains
It's time to wind back the harms of too much medicine and prescribe a little more food instead.
The No. 1 Way To Find Clean Products At Target
How To Spot Nontoxic Products In The Cleaning Aisle
6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 24, 2018)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including a new study on antioxidants, lakes full of algae, and drilling on Alaska's coast.
Carrot + Miso Soup Recipe From Crunchy Radish
Topped with crunchy dukkah (a combination of nuts, seeds, and spices), it's the perfect warming lunch or dinner.
6 Brain-Boosting Foods That Should Be In Every Kitchen
One of the most important things you can do for your brain's health is eat brain-boosting foods. So here are six foods you can find at any...
The One Tweak That Will Optimize Your Vegan Diet
It's like vegan, but with one extra ingredient.
15-Minute Dinner: Thai Vegetable + Chickpea Curry
I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I...
6 Reasons Your Thyroid Medication Might Not Be Working
As many as 20 million Americans have some form of a thyroid problem.