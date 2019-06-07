9744 results for

Recipes

This Pea Miso Soup Has Some Seriously Immune-Boosting Ingredients

Head to your local farmers market and stock up on seasonal veggies.

Caroline Muggia
June 7 2019

5 Health Hacks I Thought Were Crazy Until I Tried Them

Are fasting and breathwork really worth adding to your routine?

Guy Lawrence
July 20 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

A Simple DIY Mother's Day Gift That Feels Luxurious & Thoughtful

Don’t have a ton of money or time to spend on Mother’s Day? Don’t fret—we got you.

mindbodygreen
May 8 2018

What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression

As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...

Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 3 2016
Off-the-Grid

The Group That Helped Defeat Plastic Straws Is Going After Water Bottles Now

Who could forget the mass plastic straw exodus of 2018?

Emma Loewe
June 4 2019
Beauty

How Sephora Became The Unlikely Leader Of Clean Beauty

The story of how a little green seal started something big.

Alexandra Engler
October 16 2019
Functional Food

3 Warm Spiced Milks & Why They’re Good for You

As adults, warm milk is rarely a drink of choice but, in the age of nut milks and other nondairy milks, it’s time to revive the habit of drinking warm...

Trusha Patel
February 14 2016
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

This Beauty Swap Is All About Protecting Earth's Biodiversity

Krista Soriano
March 8 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR GoMacro
Recipes
Beauty

Vermont Passes Bill To Require Labels On GMO Food

Vermont lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would make the state the first to require labels on foods containing genetically...

mindbodygreen
April 24 2014

Dr. Mark Hyman On The Simple Secret To Eating Right (Funny)

At today's revitalize, Dr. Mark Hyman gave us the lowdown on how to eat and what to avoid. It's a lot easier (and funnier) than you'd think.

mindbodygreen
June 14 2014

Why Paying Attention To Your Body Is The Best Diet Of All

Which diet should I follow? Should I be a vegan or vegetarian? Is Paleo right for me? Should I be gluten-free? These are the most common questions I...

Jared Koch
April 7 2014
Women's Health

5 Things A Thyroid Expert Never Has In Her Home

These household items have proved detrimental to my hormones, veering me off my journey to step up and thrive with full feminine force.

Fern Olivia
June 1 2017
Integrative Health

Lowering Your Cholesterol May Reduce Your Risk Of This Dementia

These are the lifestyle changes to make to reduce your cholesterol.

Caroline Muggia
May 28 2019
Healthy Weight

How I Lost 40 Pounds By Exercising Less

I reached my ideal body by finding ways to be kind to myself — by honoring how I feel and truly listening to what I crave.

Katheryn Gronauer
January 2 2016