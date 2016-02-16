9842 results for

Heart Month: 3 Reasons Millennials Should Give A F*ck

A cardiologist explains how the habits you create in your 20s and 30s will help determine whether your arteries are clean or clogged a few decades...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 16 2016

Yes, Cardio Alters Your Brain. Here's Why That's Important

Plus, what to do if you didn't exercise when you were younger.

Leigh Weingus
September 13 2017
Functional Food

The Keto Diet May Help Halt The Growth Of Certain Cancers, Finds Study

Some cancer cells thrive in the presence of glucose.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
August 13 2019
Functional Food

How Avocados & Bananas Could Save Your Life, According To Science

As if you needed another reason to eat them.

Leigh Weingus
October 12 2017
Parenting
Functional Food

6 Basic Principles Of Using Food As Medicine

To honor Hippocrates, who coined the phrase, we called our course “Food As Medicine.”

James S. Gordon, M.D.
August 15 2014

How Eliminating Sugar From My Diet Eased My Acne Long-Term

I had tried everything, and was exhausting all my skin care options. Then, I found what was triggering my skin woes.

Anjali Lobo
October 30 2015
Healthy Weight

10 Ways To Beat Chocolate Cravings (Yes, Really)

These 10 battle-tested strategies will help you crush cravings and avoid holiday weight gain.

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
October 25 2015

6 Secrets That Help My Clients Lose Weight

Surprisingly simple ways to help get the weight off.

Ronit Kalman, PhD
February 12 2016
Women's Health
Functional Food

Green Eggs, No Ham: 5 Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas For St. Patrick's Day & Beyond

Get your veggies in before balancing out those healthy choices with another “healthy” dose of stout.

Phoebe Lapine
March 17 2016
Change-Makers

How Concerned Should We Be For The Future Of The Planet?

Make no mistake about it: We can't be truly healthy if our planet is sick.

Emma Loewe
September 7 2017
Integrative Health
Move Over PSL: 5 Reasons To Sip Golden Milk Today

Get on board with an Ayurvedic "Happy Hour" by incorporating Golden Milk into your end-of-day wind-down routine.

mindbodygreen
October 4 2016

8 Things You Need To Know Today (October 4)

The top wellness news including what happens when you put fitness trackers on squirrels, what you should know about holiday weight gain, and the scoop...

Leigh Weingus
October 4 2016

10 Scientifically Backed Health Reasons To Go Apple Picking ASAP

They say "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" for a reason.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 4 2016