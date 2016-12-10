6433 results for
A Chocolate + Nut Brittle That Will Make Your Skin Glow
Who says dessert can't make you glow?
Use This Guided Visualization Practice To Finally Lose Weight
Can you name three things you love about your body right now? If it is easier for you to name three things you "hate" about your body than three...
Why Sugar Is The New Fat + 10 Ways To Break Your Addiction
The statistics are sobering. The average American consumes about 152 pounds of sugar a year, or about 22 teaspoons a day. If you have kids, they...
Reishi Mushrooms: 6 Awesome Health Benefits Of This Superfood
It's time to start incorporating these into your life a whole lot more.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 17, 2018)
Including the Glacier National Park fires, U.S. life expectancy dips, and the latest research on weight loss.
The 90-Day Diet That Drastically Improved My Sleep, Energy & Anxiety
I embarked on a three-month diet to rehab my hormones.
A New Way To Consider Immunity, From A Functional Medicine Expert
It's all about rejuvenation, not just support.
Is It Better To Eat Paleo Or Vegan? Dr. Mark Hyman Explains
With all the hype around Paleo and vegan diets, ever wondered what's the best way to eat? Dr. Mark Hyman, founder and medical director of the...
So You're Going Gluten-Free … Here's How To Eat
Several years ago, I watched a friend of mine attempt to go gluten free. She'd read it was good for her and that she might shed a few pounds. She'd...
How To Become A Mindful Eater In 10 Days
These Plant-Based Tacos Might Be The Best Thing You Can Do With A Can Of Black Beans
They also have a TON of protein.
The Strange Mystery Of Who Made Kale Famous ... And Why
Our reporter uncovered the previously untold truth of how kale became the country's most popular superfood.
A Simple, Delicious Way To Eat Sardines + Get Your Omega-3s
Heavenly mouthfuls of buttery fish and creamy goat's cheese wrapped in a refreshing romaine lettuce leaf not only creates a divine tasting dish, it's...
I'm A Holistic Nutritionist. Here's What I Eat In A Day
Avocado is key.
A Psychologist Explains The Real Reason You're Lonely & How To Love Being Alone
Let's talk about loneliness.
3 Skin-Beautifying Benefits (And Uses!) Of African Black Soap
Meet the West African ingredient that deserves a spot in your shower.
4 Reasons You May Have Lost Your Period + How To Get It Back
It's time to go looking for your period.
Why You Should Stop Listening To Your Rational Mind & Follow Your Heart
Your heart doesn't want you to play it safe. It doesn't approach life with rational logic. Your heart wants to move boldly into the unknown. It wants...
A Clean-Eating Soup Recipe To Kick-Start Your Week
Dipping your spoon into this bell pepper–sweet potato combo is like dipping into a bowl of sunshine.