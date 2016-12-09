6433 results for
The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide
Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.
A 4-Ingredient Essential Oil Serum To Balance Your Hormones & Skin
Essential oils are a terrific way to avoid hormone imbalance and keep yourself feeling great.
The Only Products That Help My Tired Skin And Under Eyes
Shop products that actually help decrease under eye circles and leave skin feeling soft and supple.
The Ultimate Holiday Crudite Platter
The crudite platter that everyone will actually want to eat.
4 DIY Home Cleaners You Can Make Out Of Pantry Staples Right Now
Most of them are 2 ingredients or less.
This Supplement Helped Clear Up My Acne After Years Of Frustration*
"It makes such a noticeable difference in my skin and how I feel overall.*"
5 Natural Remedies For A Bloated Belly
This is a tough time of year. I'm sure you're glad that the holidays are over, but it's typical to still feel some inflammation or bloat in the body....
Dr. Mark Hyman's Super-Simple Diet Advice
Is eating right really that complicated? World-renowned functional medicine expert Dr. Mark Hyman doesn't think so.
Parental Burnout Is Real Right Now: How To Cope Going Into Summer
Parents might not be as eager to start summer this year.
We Predict: These Will Be The Quarantine Cocktails Of The Summer
We reached out to some of our favorite R.D.s and food experts to tell us what healthy cocktails and mocktails they'll be sipping on this season.
5 Tips To Eat Healthy, No Matter How Busy You Are
Being busy is many peoples' excuse for not eating healthily and not taking care of themselves. But in my opinion, not taking care of your health...
What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times
We've had to park and stay put for a while.
Yes, You Can Have A Bohemian Style & Still Be A Minimalist: Here's How
The entrepreneurs being the superfood delivery service Sakara Life know a thing or two about fashionable minimalism and finding balance between work...
Is Phenoxyethanol Safe? We Looked Into the Paraben Alternative
We look into this paraben swap.
These Are The 9 Healthiest Fruits To Beat Inflammation, Lose Weight & Boost Brain Health
Bonus: They're delicious and easily accessible, too!
Global Carbon Emissions Are Down 17% — But Can We Keep It That Way?
4 ideas for how this time could help ladder up to a cleaner world.
5 Different Types Of Squash + Delicious Ways To Eat Them
Drop the pumpkin-spiced everything and give these 5 squash ideas a try.
Chocolate Almond Superfood Snack Balls (Raw, Gluten-Free)
This nutty, chocolate-y snack is a delicious whole-food treat. Make a big batch, refrigerate and take some with you to have on the go. They're great...
Why Everyone Should Consider Going "Pegan"
Food is medicine, and my job as a doctor involves advising people about the most nutrient dense foods to prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic...
10 Amazing Benefits Of Meditating Every Morning
Starting your morning with meditation can change more than the rest of your day.