6433 results for

Climate Change

The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide

Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 9 2016
Integrative Health

A 4-Ingredient Essential Oil Serum To Balance Your Hormones & Skin

Essential oils are a terrific way to avoid hormone imbalance and keep yourself feeling great.

#food as medicine #hormones #essential oils
Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
October 13 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

The Only Products That Help My Tired Skin And Under Eyes

Shop products that actually help decrease under eye circles and leave skin feeling soft and supple.

#supplements #partner #skin care
Amy Chang
September 12 2018

The Ultimate Holiday Crudite Platter

The crudite platter that everyone will actually want to eat.

#holidays #snacks #healthy foods #food
McKel Hill
December 8 2016
Home
Integrative Health

This Supplement Helped Clear Up My Acne After Years Of Frustration*

"It makes such a noticeable difference in my skin and how I feel overall.*"

#mbgsupplements #acne #probiotics
Izzy Mattoon
May 27

5 Natural Remedies For A Bloated Belly

This is a tough time of year. I'm sure you're glad that the holidays are over, but it's typical to still feel some inflammation or bloat in the body....

#inflammation #wellness #health
Mia Stern
January 28 2016

Dr. Mark Hyman's Super-Simple Diet Advice

Is eating right really that complicated? World-renowned functional medicine expert Dr. Mark Hyman doesn't think so.

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 27 2014
Parenting
Food Trends

We Predict: These Will Be The Quarantine Cocktails Of The Summer

We reached out to some of our favorite R.D.s and food experts to tell us what healthy cocktails and mocktails they'll be sipping on this season.

#alcohol #COVID-19 #drinks #kombucha
Olessa Pindak
May 23

5 Tips To Eat Healthy, No Matter How Busy You Are

Being busy is many peoples' excuse for not eating healthily and not taking care of themselves. But in my opinion, not taking care of your health...

#stress #healthy recipes #wellness #weight loss #chia seed
Osha Key
October 6 2014
Off-the-Grid
PAID CONTENT FOR Kit and Ace

Yes, You Can Have A Bohemian Style & Still Be A Minimalist: Here's How

The entrepreneurs being the superfood delivery service Sakara Life know a thing or two about fashionable minimalism and finding balance between work...

#diary #business #declutter #healthy foods #food
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
October 25 2016
Beauty
Functional Food
Climate Change

Global Carbon Emissions Are Down 17% — But Can We Keep It That Way?

4 ideas for how this time could help ladder up to a cleaner world.

#COVID-19 #news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 20

5 Different Types Of Squash + Delicious Ways To Eat Them

Drop the pumpkin-spiced everything and give these 5 squash ideas a try.

#recipes #healthy foods #chefs #food
Carolina Santos-Neves
October 24 2016

Chocolate Almond Superfood Snack Balls (Raw, Gluten-Free)

This nutty, chocolate-y snack is a delicious whole-food treat. Make a big batch, refrigerate and take some with you to have on the go. They're great...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #snacks #healthy foods #food
Jon Gabriel
October 27 2014
Functional Food

Why Everyone Should Consider Going "Pegan"

Food is medicine, and my job as a doctor involves advising people about the most nutrient dense foods to prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic...

#organic food #vegetarian #vegan
Mark Hyman, M.D.
February 17 2015
Meditation

10 Amazing Benefits Of Meditating Every Morning

Starting your morning with meditation can change more than the rest of your day.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #meditation tricks
Light Watkins
October 5 2015