6372 results for

Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

This ingredient will help you get your recommended serving of green veggies.

#mbgsupplements #snacks
Abby Moore
April 23
Mental Health

Actress Jennifer Esposito Was Misdiagnosed For 25 Years. Here's How She Finally Got Well

"The day I got my diagnosis, the doctor said something I'll never forget: 'I don't know how you’re still alive.'"

#holistic healing #gut health #healing
Jennifer Esposito
February 16 2017
Mental Health

New Study Links A Strong Sense Of Smell With Lower Dementia Risk

Smelling the roses takes on a whole new level.

#news #brain
Eliza Sullivan
July 20
Functional Food

15 Best Restaurants For Plant-Based Eating We've Tried

Check them out if you're nearby or planning a visit to New York.

#new york city #restaurants #travel #food
Leah Vanderveldt
September 24 2015
Functional Food
Nature

Is Palm Oil Really That Bad? Yes! Here's What You Can Do About It

Here's what you need to know about this useful but dangerous resource

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 1 2015
Healthy Weight
Functional Food
Functional Food
Personal Growth

3 Actions You Can Take To Relieve Financial Stress Around COVID-19

Even in these times, there are simple money actions you can take to feel more grounded and help you move forward. Here's what to do if you are...

#COVID-19 #confidence #Financial Wellness
Brianna Firestone
April 16
Recipes
Recipes
Integrative Health

5 Things To Do Now For A Long, Healthy Life: A Doctor Explains

Your health is not entirely predetermined by your genetic code.

#nutrition #skin #health #aging
Dr. Jennifer Pearlman
June 16 2016
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health
Recipes
Integrative Health
Routines
Integrative Health