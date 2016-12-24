9659 results for

Personal Growth

The Weird Trick That Helps Curb Emotional Eating

A simple game could provide immediate relief

#healthy foods #food #binge eating
Samantha Russell
December 24 2016

Are You More Sensitive To Toxins & Chemicals Than Other People?

Do you get a headache after one drink? Here's what you need to know.

#health #toxins at home #detox
Heather Moday, M.D.
May 23 2017
Healthy Weight

One In Five Children Now At Risk For Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

It's time to promote a healthier future.

#news #Heart
Abby Moore
December 3 2019
Functional Food

The One Thing An Inflammation Expert Eats Daily In 3 Easy Forms

Chronic inflammation will wreak havoc on your body, both inside and out.

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #Collagen #healthy aging
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
November 9 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Wholesome™
Spirituality
Travel

A Minimalist’s Top Hacks For More Fulfilling Travel

Let this Maui minimalist show you the way.

#minimalism
Amie Tollefsrud
June 15 2017
Functional Food

Stressed Out? 5 Foods To Avoid At All Costs

Poor nutrition can only make stress worse.

#stress #stress management #food
Francesca Vazquez, PsyD
October 13 2015
Healthy Weight
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky

A Pair Of Hangry Athletes Wrote A Cookbook & We Want To Make Everything

These are the easiest healthy meals that fueled Shalane Flanagan while training.

#partner #easy meals
mindbodygreen
August 29 2018
Beauty

5 Foods To Avoid If You Want Glowing Skin + What To Eat Instead

Food for thought: These easy diet swaps could transform your skin.

#nutrition #beauty #skin
Kimberly Snyder
June 10 2016
Integrative Health

How I Stopped Binge Eating

You can break this vicious cycle and in 4 steps.

#food #binge eating
Susannah VanWinkle
September 6 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Robb Wolf, author of Wired to Eat
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Recipes

Gift Guide: 17 Cookbooks To Give To Your Favorite Food Lover

Books for all the cooks (and aspiring cooks) on your shopping list this season.

#recipes #gift guide #chefs #food
Leah Vanderveldt
December 10 2015
Food Trends