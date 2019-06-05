6361 results for

Food Trends

These Are The Best Healthy Chocolate Bars You Can Buy

It was a tough job, but someone's gotta do it.

#dessert #sugar-free #gluten-free
Liz Moody
June 5 2019
Personal Growth

How To Thrive During The Holidays As An Empath, According To A Psychiatrist

During this holiday season, give yourself the gift of quiet spaces.

#breath #holiday
Judith Orloff, M.D.
December 9 2019
Functional Food

Bobbi Brown's Top 5 Beauty Foods (Plus, 3 She Avoids At All Costs)

Plus, she shares her Ultimate Beauty Smoothie Recipe.

#skin care
Liz Moody
February 15 2017

Peace Out, Negative Energy. How You Can Organize Your Home For Well-Being

The trick is combining biophilic design and feng shui for maximum good vibes.

#nature #home designs #green living
Maureen K. Calamia
February 15 2017
Recipes

Yes, It's Possible To Make A Vegan Omelet. Here's How

It's all thanks to a genius, protein-packed secret ingredient.

#vegan #breakfast
Liz Moody
February 17 2018
Recipes

The 3-Ingredient Snack I'm Eating Daily To Prevent The Flu

It also helps you get better if you're already sick.

#immunity
Liz Moody
February 6 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

What's The New Butter Coffee? The Plant-Based Superfood Beverage You Will Love

Butter coffee has swept the nation—but what to do if you're vegan or you don't like caffeine? Enter THIS drink.

#healthy recipes #coffee #wellness #plant-based #vegan
Rachel Mansfield
August 3 2017

The Saturated Fat That Keeps You Full + Burns Fat: A Doctor Explains

By now, you probably know that eating fat won't make you fat. In fact, there's a unique fat I use every day that can actually keep you full and help...

#fat #weight loss #health #coconut oil
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 4 2016
Integrative Health

The Blood Sugar Rules We Should All Be Following To Stay Balanced

Blood sugar rules we should all be following, including eating healthy fats and being mindful of fruit.

#Blood Sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 27 2019
Beauty
Mental Health

Yes, Perinatal Anxiety Is Real & This Is What It Feels Like

Overwhelmed by a sense of doom during pregnancy? This could be why.

#anxiety #hormones #pregnancy
Gabby Lester-Coll
April 26 2019
Beauty

You Probably Have Multiple Curl Patterns On Your Head: 4 Tips To Target Them All

Hairstylists weigh in on how to manage your whole mane.

#hair
Jamie Schneider
2 days ago

A Yoga Sequence To Burn Through Impurities & Fuel Transformation

Poses that stoke our inner fire leave us light, clear, and more brilliant than we imagined possible.

#outdoors #nature #fitness #yoga #yoga sequence
Britt B. Steele
June 27 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Aquaphor

This Yogi Reveals Her Self-Care Rituals—And We’re Taking Notes

As a yogi, Caley Alyssa's work involves moving her body mindfully every single day. However, she is definitely not immune to the little challenges...

#partner #yoga
mindbodygreen
November 9 2018
