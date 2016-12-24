6299 results for

The 22 Things That Worked To Clear Up My Skin

Your skin can say a lot about your overall health. In fact, my skin problems only started dramatically improving after I found functional medicine....

#acne #beauty #skin #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 2 2016

6 Rituals To Welcome The Vernal Equinox

After the relentless arctic cold that many of us experienced this winter, it is easy to feel grateful that spring is about to pop. Thoughts of spring...

#let go #personal growth #essential oils #spirituality
Barbara Biziou
March 20 2015
Can Apple Cider Vinegar Really Deliver? I Tested 8 Beauty Uses & Here's What I Found

If you're only using apple cider vinegar for salad dressing, it's time to expand your horizons. The raw, organic, unfiltered version of ACV can serve...

#beauty #alkaline #diy beauty #skin #detox
Allie White
December 2 2015
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 31)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including France's new soda ban, how working out makes you smarter, and powerful new effects of...

#news roundup
Liz Moody
January 31 2017
Blood-Sugar-Balancing Chocolate Peanut Butter Bites

Keep 'em in your freezer for whenever a craving strikes.

#Blood Sugar #dessert #mbgfoodwithbenefits #snacks
Liz Moody
April 5 2018
Want A Healthier Complexion? Here Are 5 Skin Health Rules To Live By

Skin health rules to live by, including hydrating, moisturizing, and supplementing with skin health supporting nutrients.

#supplements #skin care #acne
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
February 10 2019
What Happens When You Eat Just One Fatty Meal?

This cardiologist wants you to be wary of the latest fad diet.

#nutrition #fat #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 16 2017
Your Valentine's Week Horoscope Is Here (And Surprise, Surprise: It's Intense)

Feelings you didn't know you had could rise—unceremoniously.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 9
Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer's? These Habits Might Slash Your Risk By 32%

New study reveals simple diet and lifestyle tweaks to keep you sharp.

#news #brain
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 15 2019