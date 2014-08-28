9068 results for

Healthy Weight

How I Lost 25 Pounds With Ease

Emotional eating is not something I had to just accept. Kicking the habit actually has a blueprint. I finally discovered what would help me stop...

#happiness #personal growth #body image #depression #healthy foods
Torrie Pattillo
August 28 2014
Beauty

The Founder Of THINX Underwear On Breaking Taboos + Rethinking Your Period

Miki Agrawal on finding her tribe, dispelling taboos, and embracing leaks.

#business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
March 11 2016

Feng Shui Of The Soul: The Mind-Body Practice That Can Heal You From Past Trauma

“No rules, just write. Don’t worry about spelling, punctuation, grammar or even finishing sentences. Just let the words flow and don’t stop writing...

#happiness #journaling #personal growth
Laura Di Franco, MPT
June 29 2017

The One Essential Subject You Never Learned In School

We learn many skills in schools. In the early years, we learn to read and write, we learn about science and technology, we learn math basics. In later...

#love #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 25 2013
Recipes

Vegan Fennel Salad with Basil Flax Vinaigrette

Light and refreshing, but hearty enough to carry you through the day as a delicious lunch.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Amie Valpone
March 15 2012
Beauty

What's Your Morning Beauty Routine?

Beauty experts share their morning routines.

#beauty #wellness #cosmetics
Colleen Wachob
November 4 2010

Gluten-Free Matzo Just In Time For Passover

For seven days, starting April 14, Jews around the world will be observing Passover. Only unleavened bread is to be eaten for seven days, and at the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Karen Sheer
April 11 2014
Healthy Weight
Love
Motivation

3 Tips To Make Working Out In The Morning Easier

The concept of activation energy is that the more energy it takes for you to start something, the less likely it is that you'll do it.

#running #wellness #yoga #affirmations #energy
Aimee Hoefler
April 23 2013

5 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight

If you feel like you're doing all the right things but still not losing weight fast enough, then here are five mistakes you may be making:

#weight loss #healthy foods #weight loss success #food
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
August 24 2014

How Compromise Is Actually Hurting Your Relationship (And What To Do Instead)

Compromise as a form of conflict resolution may do more harm than good.

#love #relationships #personal growth
Kavita Patel
March 6 2016

Don't Assume That Runny Nose Is A Cold...

About this time of year, I often hear the phrase, “Something must be going around,” explaining away the itchy sore throat, fatigue, and headaches that...

#allergies #hormones #Vitamin C #depression #immunity
Autumn Frandsen, N.D.
October 23 2013
Food Trends

Why You Should Eat More Plants & Fewer Animals (Lessons From Finland)

In the early 1970s, young men in Finland were dying from heart attacks at the highest rates in the industrialized world. In the North Karelia region...

#healing #heart disease #wellness #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 9 2014
Women's Health

Natural Remedies For Your All Your Period Woes

Got cramps? We've got 5 remedies.

#health
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
November 11 2016
Sex

6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)

We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...

#functional nutrition #libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 11 2016
Routines

5 Things to Ask Yoga Teacher Colleagues

Having a network of fellow teachers is important.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
February 3 2012
Parenting

I'm A Working Mom. Here's How I Fit Wellness Back Into My Life

When my son was born, my self-care took a hit. Where had my mineral bath gone? Where was my meditation time? Here's how I finally fit health and...

#parenting advice #health #parenting
Summer Sanders
March 4 2016