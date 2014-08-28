9068 results for
How I Lost 25 Pounds With Ease
Emotional eating is not something I had to just accept. Kicking the habit actually has a blueprint. I finally discovered what would help me stop...
The Founder Of THINX Underwear On Breaking Taboos + Rethinking Your Period
Miki Agrawal on finding her tribe, dispelling taboos, and embracing leaks.
Feng Shui Of The Soul: The Mind-Body Practice That Can Heal You From Past Trauma
“No rules, just write. Don’t worry about spelling, punctuation, grammar or even finishing sentences. Just let the words flow and don’t stop writing...
The One Essential Subject You Never Learned In School
We learn many skills in schools. In the early years, we learn to read and write, we learn about science and technology, we learn math basics. In later...
Modern Herbalism: How To Use Plants To Stay Grounded
Unlock the healing power of plants!
Vegan Fennel Salad with Basil Flax Vinaigrette
Light and refreshing, but hearty enough to carry you through the day as a delicious lunch.
What's Your Morning Beauty Routine?
Beauty experts share their morning routines.
Gluten-Free Matzo Just In Time For Passover
For seven days, starting April 14, Jews around the world will be observing Passover. Only unleavened bread is to be eaten for seven days, and at the...
The Sneaky Culprit Preventing Weight Loss
A doctor explains.
9 Reasons I'll Always Be Grateful That I Was In A Relationship With A Narcissist
Because of him, I have stronger boundaries.
3 Tips To Make Working Out In The Morning Easier
The concept of activation energy is that the more energy it takes for you to start something, the less likely it is that you'll do it.
5 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight
If you feel like you're doing all the right things but still not losing weight fast enough, then here are five mistakes you may be making:
How Compromise Is Actually Hurting Your Relationship (And What To Do Instead)
Compromise as a form of conflict resolution may do more harm than good.
Don't Assume That Runny Nose Is A Cold...
About this time of year, I often hear the phrase, “Something must be going around,” explaining away the itchy sore throat, fatigue, and headaches that...
I Quit Sugar 2 Years Ago. Here Are 7 Ways It's Totally Transformed My Life
How big of a difference does it actually make?
Why You Should Eat More Plants & Fewer Animals (Lessons From Finland)
In the early 1970s, young men in Finland were dying from heart attacks at the highest rates in the industrialized world. In the North Karelia region...
Natural Remedies For Your All Your Period Woes
Got cramps? We've got 5 remedies.
6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)
We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...
5 Things to Ask Yoga Teacher Colleagues
Having a network of fellow teachers is important.
I'm A Working Mom. Here's How I Fit Wellness Back Into My Life
When my son was born, my self-care took a hit. Where had my mineral bath gone? Where was my meditation time? Here's how I finally fit health and...