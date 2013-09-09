8932 results for

How To Manage Your Stress In 76 Seconds

A breathing method to balance your system.

#stress #breathing #meditation #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 9 2013
Motivation

How One CrossFit Class Converted Me After 15 Years Of Yoga

I was the last person you'd have pegged as a prospective CrossFit lover.

#fitness #yoga #crossfit
Jenna Zoe
January 24 2015
Functional Food

How To Eat Cleaner: 7 Totally Doable Tips To Get You On Track

We all want to eat more healthfully and mindfully. But just because we want to doesn’t mean we always have the patience, discipline or know-how to eat...

#nutrition #fitness #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Jared Koch
March 5 2014
Food Trends
Women's Health

What I Wish Every Woman Knew About Doulas

I've had long labors and short labors. I've had babies in three different hospitals. However, my births do have a few things in common. I had each...

#hormones #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Kate Solomon
January 21 2015
Sex

How A One-Night Stand Unleashed The Sexuality I'd Craved All My Life

"'A sea of pleasure.' That's how I remember thinking about the best sex I'd ever had, in that moment."

#empowerment #body positivity #libido
Erin McKelle
March 17 2017

How To Cope When Your Partner Has Depression Or Anxiety

Mood disorders affect nearly one in five adults yet little attention is given to the impact that these disorders have on intimate relationships. When...

#love #anxiety #personal growth #depression #communication
Esther Boykin, LMFT
June 25 2014

6 Feng Shui Tips For Healthy Financial Flow

If it seems strange to you that moving items in your home or office can help you make more money, think again. Everything you see, touch, and live...

#work #abundance #feng shui tips
Katie Rogers
September 5 2013

Got Too Much Cortisol? Read This.

Do you have high levels of cortisol? If so, this could be ruining your hormone balance, suppressing your immune system, and preventing you from losing...

#stress #supplements #happiness #hormones #personal growth
Amy Shah, M.D.
September 5 2013

10 Reasons You Should Always Laugh Out Loud

I watched a silly movie last week with my seven-year-old son. At one point he was rolling around the carpet, clutching his stomach while tears of...

#happiness #mind body connection #wellness #laughter
Louise Jensen
March 12 2013

I Was A 34-Year-Old Widow

On a Tuesday seven years ago, I was a 30-year-old publicist on a business trip in New York. The night before my flight back to L.A., I met and fell in...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Tré Miller Rodríguez
March 11 2013

Why Monogamy Is The Secret To Real Happiness

Jack Nicholson, Hollywood heavy-hitter, recently admitted that at age 77 he is lonely and scared of dying alone. He lamented, "I would love that one...

#love #relationships #manifestation #happiness #personal growth
Monica Parikh
January 17 2015

Raw Coconut Key Lime Pie (Nut Free!)

Who doesn't love the creamy tartness of a good lime pie? I remember one summer road tripping to Key West and spending a good couple of days sampling...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Binny Liu
February 28 2014

6 Foods That Have WAY Too Much Sodium

In recent months, there's been a lot of talk about the dangers of eating too much sugar or fat, but it seems like everyone forgot to address salt. I'd...

#sodium #nutrition #salt #healthy foods #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
June 20 2014
Personal Growth

15 Rules to Live By

You don't have to, but they do make life a whole lot sweeter.

#happiness #gratitude #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Jennifer Pastiloff
April 14 2012

A Green Smoothie To Help You Detox Decadently

Step away from the juice cleanse. Don't call your sugar sponsor — contrary to popular belief, dates, bananas and apples are NOT the enemy. And, hate...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #food
Rebecca Leffler
January 14 2015
Mental Health

7 Lesser-Known Causes Of Anxiety (And How To Move Past Them)

Here are seven causes of anxiety that often go undetected.

#anxiety #stress management #self-care
Chloe Brotheridge
December 7 2015

Why I'm Crazy About Chair Yoga

I've been practicing different styles of yoga for more than 5 years, and love a challenging vinyassa flow class to function as my workout for the day....

#breathing #personal growth #yoga
Stanley Currier
August 30 2013