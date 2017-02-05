9136 results for
Meal Prep Sunday: An Alkalizing Soup To Supercharge Your Immunity + 5 Minute Tweaks For 4 Days Of New Meals
A week of healthy meals, sorted.
Is It Time To Change Our Perspective On Stress & Anxiety?
It's time to get more realistic about our stress and anxiety levels, according to a presentation at the annual convention of the American...
11 Ways Use Thanksgiving Leftovers In Your Beauty Routine (Seriously!)
Show your skin and hair some love this weekend by incorporating some of those dinner leftovers into your beauty routine.
7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life
Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.
New Tool Uses Sonar Technology To Test Water Quality For Very Little $$$
A new study from researchers at the University of Missouri shows how sonar technology can help test water quality quickly and inexpensively.
The Weird Food Supermodels Eat For Great Digestion, Balanced Hormones & Glowing Skin
It did wonders for Bella Hadid's skin.
The Easiest Way To Identify Your Undertones, According To A Makeup Artist
Think of it like an arts-and-crafts project!
How To Navigate Beauty Products With Rosacea
Dermatologists, estheticians, and green beauty experts agree: Less is more.
A Rice Bowl For Breakfast (Yes, Really!)
Breakfast that's good enough for any time of the day.
3 Ultra-Healing Soups For Fall
Get out your soup pot and whip up these ultra-healing meals.
You'll Want To Use This Inflammation-Fighting Everything Bagel Seasoning On, Well, Everything
Plus, five easy ways to use it.
3 Superfood-Packed Breakfast Recipes With 5 Ingredients Or Less
These nutrient-packed breakfasts with simple ingredients will have you stepping out the door with a spring in your step!
The Surprising Link Between Climate Change & Mental Health
New research finds that hotter temps negatively affect our moods.
Did Your Favorites Make The Cut? Check Out The First-Ever mbg Beauty Awards
Welcome to mbg's inaugural beauty awards!
3 Tips To Get The Most Out Of Savasana
Savasana (Corpse Pose) is really my favorite pose no matter how vigorous or mellow my practice ends up. I love when I can have a few extra minutes in...
Weekly Horoscope: Time For All Of Us To Unleash Our Inner Activists
If you want to help shape history, the next eight weeks are a crucial time for action.
Purple Cauliflower Hummus That's (Almost) Too Pretty To Eat
Move over, chickpeas.
Vegan Sloppy Joes That Will Take You Straight Back To Childhood
Good for your body AND soul.
Sugar-Free Coconut Granola You'll Want To Eat All Week
Ditch the sugary store-bought stuff and make this instead.
Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Fish Oil
When poorly designed studies with dubious statistical analyses combine with journalists who are often ill-prepared to appropriately interpret complex...