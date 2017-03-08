9078 results for

The Ancient Nutrition Advice That Will ALWAYS Be True

Boost the signal between your genes and the earth.

#food as medicine #health
Catherine Shanahan, M.D.
March 8 2017
Beauty

How An Elimination Diet Cleared Up My Skin

I can get by with a little bit of this food here and there, but if I want my skin to be as clear as possible, vegetables, plant-based protein and...

#beauty #protein #skin #vegan
Cassandra Bodzak
December 19 2014

How To Deal With An Angry Partner: A Relationship Therapist's Best Advice

When your partner gets angry, do you get angry back, shut down and withdraw, or give yourself up, or freeze? Here's how to escape your lizard brain...

#relationships #marriage #dating #anger
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
June 1 2017
Personal Growth

5 Unexpected Ways To Boost Your Self-Esteem

Here's how to connect to yourself, beautifully.

#beauty #mind body connection #self-care
Fern Olivia
April 7 2017
Climate Change
Home
Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

A Clean Green Dinner You Can Make For Less Than $15

Best-selling cookbook author Candice Kumai's go-to recipe of zoodles with avocado-kale pesto will feed two for less than $15—all with ingredients from...

#avocado #recipes #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Candice Kumai
October 21 2016
Social Good

Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands

"Think about how things that are touching a lot of your body are going to be absorbed into your skin."

#makinghistory
Adaeze Elechi
January 4
Women's Health

Pregnant? 5 Natural Skin Care Ingredients To Treat Your Body Right

Not only is skin your largest organ, but much of what we put on it ends up in our blood stream, meaning it can also be found in your baby's.

#toxic #beauty #pregnancy #skin
Grace Lee
August 11 2015
Recipes

A Nourishing Bowl With Turmeric From NYC's Dimes Restaurant

Eating this super-balanced bowl is a great way to kick off a healthy new year.

#recipes #food
Alissa Wagner
January 24 2016

5 High-Fat Foods That Are Actually Great For Your Mind, Body & Metabolism

Fat gets a bad rap for all the wrong reasons. The key is making fats work for you instead of against you. Fat is the king of macronutrients — it burns...

#avocado #food as medicine #fat #healthy foods #food
Dave Asprey
October 14 2015
Recipes

Found: A Green Detox Soup That Will Actually Fill You Up

It somehow doesn't taste green at all.

#cleanse
Liz Moody
January 2 2018
Functional Food

10 Best Healthy Frozen Sides You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Cauliflower rice, spiralized zucchini, butternut squash risotto, and more!

#Paleo #vegetarian #ketogenic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 13 2019

The One Tonic I Recommend For Amazing Sleep: An M.D. Explains

Try this blended chamomile latte for a cozy, effective nightcap.

#sleep #tea #remedy #sleeping
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 3 2016
Spirituality

Wellness Leaders Reveal Their No. 1 Spiritual Practice

It's officially time to bust out that sage stick and hold tight to those crystals.

#wellness
Emma Loewe
March 28 2017
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's New Moon In Aries

Any efforts that get initiated this week are sure to blossom by the fall.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 15 2018
Meditation