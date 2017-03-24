694 results for

Functional Food

These 8 Foods Are Wreaking Havoc On Your Hormones

We thought one of these was a health food!

Liz Moody
March 24 2017
This 10-Minute Exercise Could Be The Key To Falling (And Staying) Asleep

By answering a simple formula of questions and prompts that takes 10 minutes or less, you can clearly assess the lifestyle factors that may be helping...

mindbodygreen
December 21 2016
Is It Time To Change Our Perspective On Stress & Anxiety?

It's time to get more realistic about our stress and anxiety levels, according to a presentation at the annual convention of the American...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 13 2019
A Psychologist On Helping Your Kids Deal With Disappointment Right Now

So, how can we as parents help our kids through the disappointments they are experiencing so we can all come out healthier and more resilient than...

Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., C.N.S.
April 14
You Can Train Your Brain To Thrive During Trauma & Stress — Here's How

A former U.S. Army intelligence officer shares her method.

Elizabeth A. Stanley, Ph.D.
October 4 2019
This Guided Meditation Will Help Boost Your Resilience & Your Energy

It's a yoga nidra, and it has a very special musical element, too.

Lindsay Kellner
June 28 2018
How To Trick Your Brain Into Overcoming Fear: A Psychologist Explains

Tricking your brain to overcome any fear is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

mindbodygreen
March 27 2018
Dive Deep Into Yogic Sleep With This Full Yoga Nidra

Contrary to what we've been lead to believe about the meaning of the word "yoga," Yoga Nidra isn’t movement based at all. It’s a deep guided...

mindbodygreen
June 27 2018

Why Resilience Is The Key To Lasting Happiness + How To Cultivate It

That vital trait—our ability to overcome and learn from our challenges, aka resilience—is often neglected. We need to become more resilient to...

Zelana Montminy, PsyD, M.A.
April 24 2016
Feel A Depressive Episode Coming? Try This

It won't heal your depression, but it can help soften a negative emotional reaction.

Kelly Gonsalves
March 12 2019
4 Life Lessons From An Immunologist Who Faced An Incurable Disease

David Fajgenbaum, M.D., MBA, M.Sc., FCPP, has had four deadly relapses.

Jason Wachob
March 31
