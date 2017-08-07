443 results for

Mental Health
6 Bedside Lights That Won't Disrupt Your Circadian Rhythm

It's lights out on bad sleep.

#sleep
Emma Loewe
February 15 2019
Nature

A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healing Powers Of Nature

There are so many ways to get more green in your life.

#plants
Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 5 2017

Had A Few Too Many Drinks Last Night? A Doctor Explains How To Feel Better, Stat

Ever wonder why you get brain fog and a headache from just one or two drinks?

#alcohol #wellness #health #energy
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 9 2017
Functional Food

6 Things Your Sleep Patterns Can Tell You About Your Health

The health consequences of sleep deprivation are terrifying.

#sleep #anxiety #healing #wellness #sleeping
Eva Selhub, M.D.
December 1 2016
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Natural Hangover Advice On The Internet

Try these out, and you'll be back on your feet in no time.

#alcohol #gut health #supplements #coffee
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 3 2018

5 Rules That Will Guide You To A Healthy, Happy Belly

Your gastrointestinal tract takes on a lot of stress. If you eat processed foods, those require a lot more work from your digestive system than whole...

#food as medicine #happiness #wellness #digestion #healthy foods
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 17 2015

6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age

So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...

#heart disease #mind body connection #yoga #aging
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 12 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress

How Sleep Affects Your Hormones & Brain Function: Doctors Weigh In

All the magical ways sleep shapes our hormone production, brain function and immune response starting the moment our heads hit the pillow.

#sleep #happiness #environmentalism #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
March 30 2017

How To Create A Detox Cleanse That's ACTUALLY Healthy: A Doctor Explains

What's the point of doing a cleanse if you end up going back to the same unhealthy habits you've always had?

#cleanse #detox
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 19 2015
Mental Health

7 Natural Ways To Boost Your Brain Power & Sharpen Your Mind

From eating the right foods to practicing "deep listening."

#functional nutrition #yoga #sugar
Eva Selhub, M.D.
August 16 2015
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

This Happiness Expert Wants You To Start Embracing Your Failures

"Every single failure you go through is a step toward a future you just can't see yet."

#manifesting #dating
Sarah Regan
January 1
Mental Health

Childhood Trauma Can Damage Our Health As Adults, New Report Finds

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that childhood trauma damages our health as adults.

#news #empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 6 2019
Personal Growth

6 Tangible Ways To Remain Emotionally Resilient During The Coronavirus

It can also help you endure the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic.

#COVID-19 #stress #anxiety #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
April 17
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress

A Hormone-Balancing Action Plan For Better Sleep

Want to finally clock those eight uninterrupted hours we're all after? Focus on balancing these three hormones first.

#sleep #hormones
mindbodygreen
April 13 2017
Functional Food

These 8 Foods Are Wreaking Havoc On Your Hormones

We thought one of these was a health food!

#hormones
Liz Moody
March 24 2017